Impounded vehicles, motorcycles stripped at police stations

It seems as if traffic officers throughout the country are having serious issues when it comes to preventing theft of parts from motorcycles, cars, buses and even bicycles that were impounded in their respective stations compounds.

From batteries, lights, windscreen wipers and decks, to mirrors, gear sticks, bicycle chains and even windscreens have disappeared from these vehicles.

Some of the affected persons have refused to make reports because of the slow pace of the investigations and the amount of time that is wasted.

Kaieteur News has been informed that the majority of reported cases are from the Brickdam, Ruimveldt, Grove and the Sparendaam Police Stations.

Countless incidents have also reportedly occurred at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s Headquarters, Eve Leary.

When vehicles are involved in any illegal activities, they are impounded as exhibits in a station compound, closest to the scene of the crime until the matter is resolved in the courts.

Because these court matters take time, some ranks allegedly “treat” themselves. Toyota Allions, Premios, and 212 cars, and motorcycles are the most targeted.

A police rank told this newspaper yesterday that when vehicles are impounded, some of his colleagues start putting their names on parts the same day.

“So what happens is if a car is involved in a robbery? They (ranks) know it will be at the station for a long time so what they do is start indicating what they need.

“I remember one time a rank examined a 212 and said he needed the deck for his car since his was stolen,” the rank said.

Kaieteur News has been informed that very senior ranks in the Guyana Police Force have taken parts from impounded vehicles.

“If one of them was involved in a li’l jam up, they does come around and see which vehicle deh long and then they gon ask for the light and when you have such a senior person asking for something, what can the junior people do?” the rank stated.

In a recent case, a motorcycle was impounded at the Grove Police Station. The following day, traffic ranks noticed it had disappeared. It later turned out that a junior rank had taken the cycle, claiming that he had borrowed it.

Kaieteur News has had a similar experience at the Brickdam Police Station.

One of its motorcyclists was involved in a minor traffic offence early this year. Although the matter was settled, the company had a difficult time getting back its motorcycle because it was purchased from a private individual and had not been transferred as yet.

As a result of this, it took some four months for the company to get back the motorbike. On the day it was returned, the rider couldn’t even recognise the motorcycle, since the headlight, trafficator box and battery were missing. Nothing came out of that matter.

Yesterday, a senior officer at the Brickdam Police Station said when drivers notice parts are missing from their impounded vehicles; they need to make a report to the Criminal Investigation Department and finger prints will be taken.

While he admitted there have been reports of stolen vehicle parts from the station compound, he stated that there were no recent cases. Additionally, he said that traffic ranks hardly impound vehicles now for the same reason.