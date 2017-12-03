GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …Lower Corentyne begins title defence by trashing Manchester

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued recently with matches being played in Mahaicony and on the Corentyne in Berbice.

Defending champions, Lower Corentyne Secondary School commenced their defence of their Zone, District and National titles with a substantial 94-run win over Manchester Secondary School, in a match played at the Albion Sports Complex ground. Manchester Secondary, who won the toss and elected to bowl against a formidable Lower Corentyne team, seemingly found their decision a regrettable one, as their bowlers appeared unprepared for the task assigned, presenting some 15 wides off their first two overs. A situation, which gave the Lower Corentyne batsmen the time to settled and build in confidence.

Kristoff Williams starred with the bat with a well compose 58, while skipper Vijay Gopilall chipped in with 37 to lead Lower Corentyne to an imposing 196 all out of their 30 overs. Bowling for Manchester Secondary Ian Mc Donald, Tevin Leitch and Troy Benn each took two wickets.

In reply, Manchester Secondary found themselves in early trouble at 30 for 6 before Delroy Taylor and Randy Dickson demonstrated some grit and determination to feature in a 45-run partnership. However, their efforts were not enough as Manchester were eventually bowled out for 102. Bowling for Lower Corentyne, skipper Gopilall, Williams, Cecil and Mahadeo picked up two wickets apiece. Lower Corentyne won by 94 runs.

Over at the Jain Hind ground, Port Mourant Secondary defeated Black Bush Secondary by 145 runs. Black Bush Secondary won the toss and asked Port Mourant Secondary to take first strike, a move which Port Mourant Secondary capitalised on by posting 202 for 6. Raj Persaud scored 63 with seven fours and two sixes, while Jai Tikia and Roopnarine Ramnauth chipped in with 48 and 26 respectively. Bowling for Black Bush Secondary, Jason Lachmandaya took 2 for 39, while one wicket each went to Tarendra Roopnarine and Terry Ramiah.

Black Bush Secondary, in their turn at the crease were bowled out for 57. Chovesh Atmaran top scored with 30; Pawan Ramkehlawan took 3 for 8, while there were two wickets apiece for Matthew Pottiah and Angelino Ramdial.Port Mourant won by 145 runs.

Over at the Albion Sports Complex ground, JC Chandisingh defeated Corentyne Comprehensive by 47 runs. JC Chandisingh scored 144 all out, batting first. Lucas Arthur made 35 and Jonathon Rampersaud 20. Bowling for Corentyne Comprehensive, Trevor Park and Mohabir Gopilal took two wickets each.

In reply, Corentyne Comprehensive could only muster 98 for 7 off their allotted 30 overs. Howard Gordial made 26, Mohabir Gopilal 21 and Raymond Rahaman 16. Bowling for JC. Chandisingh, Lucas Arthur, Saif Amoi, Jade Sandia and Troy Sealey each took one wicket. JC Chandisingh won by 46 runs.

Over at the Fairfield ground, in Mahaicony, Bygeval Secondary won the toss and elected to bat posting a competitive 171 for 9 off their allotted 30 overs. Godfrey Premchand top score with 42 and Sukdeo Doodnauth 28. Goeff Deochand took 4 for 30 and Tamesh Ramesh 2 for 39.

In reply, Lancaster were bundled out for 31. Sudesh David bagged 5-12 and Travon Charles 5-19. Bygeval won by 140 runs.

At Enterprise ground, ECD, Golden Grove Secondary batted first and were bowled out for 80 in 14.1 overs. Bowling for Ann’s Grove, Jason Marcus grabbed 4 for 7, Leyhano Agard 3 for 4 and Shaquel Meredith 2-25.

In reply, Ann’s Grove reached 81 for 8 off 18.5 overs. Bowling for Golden Grove, Kellon Stephens picked up 4 for 7.Ann’s Grove won by two wickets.

In another match, played at the Enterprise ground, Hope Secondary batted first and managed 68 all out in 18.1 overs. Brian Jagmohan was the most productive bowler grabbing 6 for 22 and Shafeek Khan 2 for 13.

La Bonne Intention Secondary in reply, smashed 69-2 off just 6.5 overs. Ravindra Samaroo got 26. LBI won by 8 wickets.