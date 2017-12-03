Cops stripping vehicles in police station

When dem boys was li’l dem use to play police and thief. One minute dem was police and de next, dem was thief. Dem get big and dem see dat police tunning thief.

Dem boys planning to mek a special request to de boss lady of de courts. Dem want ask she if dem get in accident dem vehicle or motorcycles mustn’t stay in de police station because it never come out de way it went in.

De police stop a Waterfalls paper worker who was riding a motorbike and tek it to de station. De next afternoon when de Company Secretary go to pick up de bike, de man could not recognize de bike.

For a moment, de man thought, “This can’t be our bike.” He only know it by de number plate.

De headlamp gone, trafficators disappear, battery cannot be found, tyres look like dem exchange.

De boss man was out de country when dis happen so he seh he didn’t see de bike or else he woulda go after See-all, Ram-all and de whole bunch of dem fuh he bike.

Is when he call and find out wha going on at de station. He want to know if people can’t trust de police wid dem property. He know you can’t trust Jagdeo, ee kavakamites and some of Soulja Bai people. He never know de police woulda tek thiefing to that level in de police force.

He was even told when senior officers crash dem car, dem does instruct de traffic ranks wha car fuh bring in, suh dem can replace de damage parts pun dem car. Dem does strip down to de tape deck, fender, bumper and head and taillights.

Dem boys suspect dem learn about stripping from dem Spanish night clubs around de town. Plenty of dem does go deh and when dem done dem drinking, stripping and nipping dem does get in de accident.

And dem is de same people who does want to lock up when dem ketch odda people stripping.

From de top to de bottom of de force need some cleaning up. Ram Jattan send home See-all and right away people notice See-all stop going to de casino.

Dem boys want ee fuh keep ee eye pun ee namesake, Ram. He start going to de casino every night. It look like he tek over from See-all.

Talk half and ask Ram wha example he setting fuh dem upcoming cops.