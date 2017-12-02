Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football…South and West Ruimveldt lead winners on opening day

Latest update December 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
More play set for today
Competition in the Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football tournament got underway at the
yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground with opening round matches. West Ruimveldt and South Ruimveldt were the teams leading the victory charge among the winners.
The action is set to continue at the same venue from 10:00am today with third round and quarterfinals matches.
In full Result from Day One – Round One
1. F.E. Pollard – 0 vs West Ruimveldt – 2
Scorers for West:
Nalvia Thomas – 15 (minute)
Akila Smith – 25
2. South R/Veldt 1 vs Stella Maris – 0
Scorer South
Shanera Barker – 23
3. North G/T – 0 vs St. Angela’s –1
Scorer Angela’s
Nikasi St. Jules –8
4. Enterprise vs Tucville
Tucville won via walkover
5. Sophia vs St. Pius
St. Pius won via walkover
6. Redeemer vs School of Nations
Redeemer won via walkover
Day One Round two Results
St. Pius won via walkover vs Enterprise
Tucville won via walkover vs Sophia
North G/T won via walkover vs School of Nations
Redeemer – 0 vs St. Angela’s – 1
Scorer Nakasi St. Jules – 15 min
F. E. Pollard – 0 vs Stella Marris–1
Scorer: Keanna Laurence – 25
South R/Veldt – 3 vs West R/Veldt – 1
Scorer for West
Akila Smith 31
Scorer for South
Kimberly Vnerous 7
Fayon Harry 14 & 30
Dec 02, 2017Witnessed and cheered by the largest crowd turnout of the six-day event, District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) were crowned champions of the 57th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track &...
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
In 2010, I was about to deliver an academic presentation at the National Library as one of the guests of the Guyana Historical... more
The Police Traffic Department deploys ranks during the days to various busy junctions to assist in traffic control. Peak... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]