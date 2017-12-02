Latest update December 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football…South and West Ruimveldt lead winners on opening day

Dec 02, 2017 Sports 0

More play set for today

Competition in the Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football tournament got underway at the

Action in the Girls Smalta U-11 football yesterday.

yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground with opening round matches. West Ruimveldt and South Ruimveldt were the teams leading the victory charge among the winners.
The action is set to continue at the same venue from 10:00am today with third round and quarterfinals matches.
In full Result from Day One – Round One
1. F.E. Pollard – 0 vs West Ruimveldt – 2
Scorers for West:
Nalvia Thomas – 15 (minute)
Akila Smith – 25
2. South R/Veldt 1 vs Stella Maris – 0
Scorer South
Shanera Barker – 23
3. North G/T – 0 vs St. Angela’s –1
Scorer Angela’s
Nikasi St. Jules –8
4. Enterprise vs Tucville
Tucville won via walkover
5. Sophia vs St. Pius
St. Pius won via walkover
6. Redeemer vs School of Nations
Redeemer won via walkover
Day One Round two Results
St. Pius won via walkover vs Enterprise
Tucville won via walkover vs Sophia
North G/T won via walkover vs School of Nations
Redeemer – 0 vs St. Angela’s – 1
Scorer Nakasi St. Jules – 15 min
F. E. Pollard – 0 vs Stella Marris–1
Scorer: Keanna Laurence – 25
South R/Veldt – 3 vs West R/Veldt – 1
Scorer for West
Akila Smith 31
Scorer for South
Kimberly Vnerous 7
Fayon Harry 14 & 30

