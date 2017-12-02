Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football…South and West Ruimveldt lead winners on opening day

More play set for today

Competition in the Smalta Girls 11 and Under Football tournament got underway at the

yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground with opening round matches. West Ruimveldt and South Ruimveldt were the teams leading the victory charge among the winners.

The action is set to continue at the same venue from 10:00am today with third round and quarterfinals matches.

In full Result from Day One – Round One

1. F.E. Pollard – 0 vs West Ruimveldt – 2

Scorers for West:

Nalvia Thomas – 15 (minute)

Akila Smith – 25

2. South R/Veldt 1 vs Stella Maris – 0

Scorer South

Shanera Barker – 23

3. North G/T – 0 vs St. Angela’s –1

Scorer Angela’s

Nikasi St. Jules –8

4. Enterprise vs Tucville

Tucville won via walkover

5. Sophia vs St. Pius

St. Pius won via walkover

6. Redeemer vs School of Nations

Redeemer won via walkover

Day One Round two Results

St. Pius won via walkover vs Enterprise

Tucville won via walkover vs Sophia

North G/T won via walkover vs School of Nations

Redeemer – 0 vs St. Angela’s – 1

Scorer Nakasi St. Jules – 15 min

F. E. Pollard – 0 vs Stella Marris–1

Scorer: Keanna Laurence – 25

South R/Veldt – 3 vs West R/Veldt – 1

Scorer for West

Akila Smith 31

Scorer for South

Kimberly Vnerous 7

Fayon Harry 14 & 30