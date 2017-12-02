Rutherford retained as GCUSA President

Latest update December 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
Arleigh Rutherford was retained as President of the Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (GCUSA) when the body held its Annual General Meeting and Elections on Thursday night at Union Hall,
Woolford Avenue.
Rutherford was unopposed, while former Essequibo Islands Secondary School Headmaster Totaram Moses Ramnarine was elected as the Vice President. Karen Weatherspoon will serve as the Secretary and Edward Nicholls as the Treasurer.
The Assistant Secretary Treasurer is Rayana Ward, while Ravi Latiff was retained as the Public Relations Officer. The committee members are Flemroy Lambert, Stephon Josiah, Deon Feassal and Earnest Hinds. Ronald Williams performed the duties as the returning officer ably assisted by Malcolm Peters.
In an invited comment, Rutherford thanked the members for their confidence and encouraged his fellow executive to work collectively for the growth of umpiring.
The Entertainment and Fund Raising, Training and Examination, Selection and Disciplinary Committees will be named at the first executive meeting of the GCUSA.
