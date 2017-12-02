Latest update December 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Protestors heckle PPP budget meeting in Linden

Dec 02, 2017 News 0

Protestors at meeting with placards

A public meeting on the National Budget of 2018 by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) in Linden, Region Ten, on Thursday afternoon was marred by protestors.
Present at the meeting, at Linden Constabulary building, were Members of Parliament Juan Edghill, Vickram Bharrat, Alister Charlie and Gillian Persaud.
Around 16:30hrs, several persons bearing placards entered the hall while Bharrat was at the podium, criticizing the $500 increase that pensioners are targeted to receive in the coming year. There were retorts, by the protestors, of the 23 years the PPP had spent in office. PPP officials said that MP Jermaine Figueira was the one leading the protests.
The meeting continued.
The budget speech was read last Monday, by Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

