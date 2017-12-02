One-time Most Wanted ‘Don Dick’ executed

A trail of blood leading from his verandah, to his kitchen, told the grisly tale of former ‘most wanted’ criminal Roger Bumbury’s desperate bid to escape the gunman, who had sneaked into his home to execute him.

Bumbury, known as ‘Don Dick’, had survived the first gunshot, pumped into his chest as he lay relaxing in his hammock shortly after midnight yesterday.

But the gunman pursued him to the kitchen and put two bullets into his face and head, bringing an end to a criminal career that had spanned more than 17 years.

He was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Police recovered three .32 spent shells, along with a bullet at the scene.

Investigators also scoured the area in the futile hope of finding a surveillance camera that may have recorded the killer’s entry to Bumbury’s home.

While relatives reportedly told police that the 57-year-old made a living by rearing poultry, sources have also suggested that the killing may be linked to a sour drug deal.

Initial reports suggested that two gunmen carried out the hit. However, eyewitnesses have reported that one man, dressed in black and wearing a hoodie, jumped the fence of Bumbury’s Lot 724 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, home before shooting him and fleeing on foot.

According to reports, Bumbury was inside his home with his wife, Abiola Duke, around 23:45 hrs on Thursday, when someone called outside for him.

Bumbury allegedly went outside, spoke to the visitor, who then left. He eventually fell asleep in a hammock in his front verandah.

His wife told the police that she was asleep when she heard what sounded like gunshots. She also heard her husband screaming.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the intruder first shot Bumbury, the wounded man ran to the kitchen, but the gunman followed and continued shooting until his target was dead.

At the scene, an imprint of the killer’s boot could be seen in the victim’s blood, which stretched from the verandah to the kitchen where he reportedly took his last breath.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene, the slain man’s wife was at the police station but his step-daughter, Malika Taylor, said that she knew of no one who would have wanted to kill Bumbury.

She confirmed that her stepfather has a pending court matter for reportedly injuring another man, Jessie Knights, last March.

Bumbury had made a Guyana Police Force list of ‘most wanted’ criminals in 2002. The list had included 2002 jail break escapees Dale Moore, Troy Dick, Shawn Brown, Andrew Douglas and Mark Fraser.

At the time, police had said that Bumbury was wanted for questioning for a series of armed robberies.

Law enforcers had also fingered him in the kidnap and subsequent murder of taxi-driver, Vivekanand Nandalall in October 2003.

In November 2007, police captured Bumbury in Sophia, but released the ‘wanted man’ without charges.

After his release, Bumbury complained to the media about police harassment, while trying to earn “an honest dollar.”

But in April 2011, the cops issued another wanted bulletin for Bumbury and three others; Bumbury had appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, the previous month, and pleaded guilty to break and enter and larceny.

He had broken into the Prashad Nagar storeroom of businessman Deoram Singh and stolen 17 items, valued at just over $5.3 million.