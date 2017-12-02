Guyana/Venezuela boundary marker located by Joint Patrol in Region One

A Joint Patrol comprising ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Thursday located and confirmed the Guyana/Venezuela boundary marker while conducting patrols in the Amakura River, Region One.

According to the army, in a Facebook post yesterday, this boundary marker indicates and demarcates the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

The patrol was led by Sergeant Herschel Gilead, who, along with ranks of the Coastal battalion and the GPF, was deployed to establish a Joint Serves presence in the White Water Village/Amakura area.

The patrol members are all based in the Maburuma area and have been conducting regular joint patrols in Region One, to ensure the safety of the residents of various communities within the region.