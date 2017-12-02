GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Wins for BEI, Berbice High and New Amsterdam

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/

National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with matches being played in the New Amsterdam/Canje District.

At the Cumberland ground, Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) won the toss and elected to bat. This move proved valuable, as BEI posted a competitive 186 all out in 29.2 overs of their allotted 30 overs. Gevon Shultz scored a brilliant 77 and was ably supported by Rabindranauth Ramnauth who made 21. Bowling for Tutorial Academy, Leon Swammy grabbed 3 for 10, while Kelvin Hinds and Romel Retimiah picked up 2 for 11 and 2 for 22 respectively.

In reply Tutorial Academy fell way short of the victory target of 187, being bundled out for 52 from 17.2 of their allotted 30 overs. Bowling for BEI, Gevon Shultz snared 4 for 11 to seal victory for his school, while Rabindranauth Ramnauth supported well, with 2 for a miserly 3 runs. BEI won by 134 runs.

In another match played at Cumberland ground, Vryman’s Ervin Secondary won the toss and decided to take first strike. However, their decision seemed uninformed, as the Berbice High bowlers made batting for Vryman’s Ervin Secondary an uncomfortable and miserable task, with them eventually managing a mere 79 all out off 24 of their allotted 30 overs. Tomani Ceasar top scored for Vryman’s Ervin Secondary with a defiant 30. Bowling for Berbice High, Abdul Ramsammy, Zeynul Ramsammy, Kezron Cort and Devin Moses all grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Berbice High batted aggressively, reaching their victory target with the fall of just two wickets. Abdul Ramsammy and Devin Moses respectively made 22 and 18 not out. Bowling for Vryman’s Ervin Secondary, Amesha Samaroo took 2 for 16. Berbice High won by 8 wickets.

Over at the Canje ground, Canje won the toss and decided to bat, but were bowled out for a meagre 60 runs. Carl Gilgeous scored 16. Bowling for New Amsterdam Secondary, Jaden Narine grabbed 4 for 14 off 6 overs, while Nicholas Haywood and Intiaz Jaundoo both took two wickets each.

In reply, New Amsterdam in an attempt to score quickly, lost 7 wickets in the effort to secure victory, reaching 61 for 7. Keshan Permaul top-scored with 16 and helped to secure victory for New Amsterdam Secondary. Bowling for Canje Secondary, Javon Persaud snapped up 2 wickets from his 6 overs. New Amsterdam won by 3 wickets.