Berbice businesses donate 10 police booths for New Amsterdam

Latest update December 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
The Guyana Police Force, in ‘B’ Division, recently benefitted from ten mobile police outposts made possible through the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and the business community.
A simple ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the lawns of Hand-in-Hand Insurance, New Amsterdam.
The $1M project, coordinated by the Chamber saw the development of the initiative as a “walk around idea” that involved community ideas.
President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce (BCB) Mr. Ryan Alexander, stated: “We suggested to the business community that something be put in place for the police who are left to the elements of the weather when they are doing their job. We thought it wise to venture into this type of project because it will not serve for the Christmas season alone but any other season.”
Alexander underscored that the mobile units will be placed at strategic points in New Amsterdam where there is a huge commercial ingress and egress. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the New Amsterdam Town Council, B Division and the Chamber of Commerce with the aim of having a joint coordination for the movement of the booths.
He noted, that based upon the response received, the police is expected to make good use of the units for the benefit of the community.
Ten mobile booths were donated by the Chamber, with four being placed on the main road of New Amsterdam (Kent Street, New Street, Pitt Street and Trinity Street).
Two will be placed along the busy commercial areas near the Scotia Bank area and GTM area. One will be placed at Republic Road, one at Pope Street and another at Smithfield and Winkle junction, New Amsterdam.
The booths will display emergency numbers.
Dec 02, 2017Witnessed and cheered by the largest crowd turnout of the six-day event, District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) were crowned champions of the 57th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track &...
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
Dec 02, 2017
In 2010, I was about to deliver an academic presentation at the National Library as one of the guests of the Guyana Historical... more
The Police Traffic Department deploys ranks during the days to various busy junctions to assist in traffic control. Peak... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]