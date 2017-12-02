Berbice businesses donate 10 police booths for New Amsterdam

The Guyana Police Force, in ‘B’ Division, recently benefitted from ten mobile police outposts made possible through the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and the business community.

A simple ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the lawns of Hand-in-Hand Insurance, New Amsterdam.

The $1M project, coordinated by the Chamber saw the development of the initiative as a “walk around idea” that involved community ideas.

President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce (BCB) Mr. Ryan Alexander, stated: “We suggested to the business community that something be put in place for the police who are left to the elements of the weather when they are doing their job. We thought it wise to venture into this type of project because it will not serve for the Christmas season alone but any other season.”

Alexander underscored that the mobile units will be placed at strategic points in New Amsterdam where there is a huge commercial ingress and egress. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the New Amsterdam Town Council, B Division and the Chamber of Commerce with the aim of having a joint coordination for the movement of the booths.

He noted, that based upon the response received, the police is expected to make good use of the units for the benefit of the community.

Ten mobile booths were donated by the Chamber, with four being placed on the main road of New Amsterdam (Kent Street, New Street, Pitt Street and Trinity Street).

Two will be placed along the busy commercial areas near the Scotia Bank area and GTM area. One will be placed at Republic Road, one at Pope Street and another at Smithfield and Winkle junction, New Amsterdam.

The booths will display emergency numbers.