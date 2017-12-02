A call centre got a sexual harassment manager

All it does tek is one woman fuh holler that she get molested and de next thing you know is a whole heap of women hollering de same thing. Go by de market and hear dem woman talk dem business. ALL of dem share a common thing.

This past few weeks de sexual harassment start in de United States. A woman talk how a movie producer do bad things to she dat she didn’t want.

From de time she talk is nuff women come forward. But dem boys know dat dis thing start wid Bill Cosby. Is only because women start talk bout another man dat no more women ain’t coming forward to accuse Bill Cosby.

Dem accuse President Bush, de old man in a wheelchair; dem accuse Matt Lauer of NBC. Dem women accuse nuff big names but nobody ain’t accuse Jagdeo.

Now dem have a Guyana call centre manager who sexually harassing dem women at de call centre.

Some of dem lef de wuk because this man ravenous. All-ee want is sex wid all of dem. Once de woman apply fuh a job he go into she personal file wha got she photo and she cell phone number. Then he start to send text messages to she.

He try wid Natasha, he try wid Asha. Natasha boyfriend see de message and send a message back to dis manager and ask him if dem woman is All-ee want. He mek Natasha lef de wuk. Dem boys seh once a woman decide to hold out she don’t last a week.

Dis thing ain’t mek de news yet but dem boys collecting information from this call centre. Is only time before somebody beat this manager but fuh now he getting away wid it because dem women only whispering.

Dem boys seh dem willing to tell de head of de call centre everything. People can find dem at de Waterfalls paper.

Talk half and watch how one by one dem women talking out.