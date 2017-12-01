Terrence Ali National Open C/ships…Kesney and Gibson among night two winners

By Sean Devers

Another late start of over an hour failed to put a damper on a night of pulsating fistic fury as the action on night two of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Ali National Open Championships continued at the

National Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Watched by another raucous crowd National Bantamweight Champion Clairmont Gibson of GDF and VBG’s 2017 Novices and intermediate Champion Kelvin Moore provided the fans with plenty to shout about in an action-packed encounter before the Referee called a halt to the proceeding with 32 second left in the final round to end Moore’s journey in championships.

The three-night tournament which climaxes tonight and which is being used to select the National team for this month’s Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia, also saw wins for Delon Garraway, Omar Pollard, Julius Kesney, Joel Williamson, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam, Marlon Darell, Dennis Thomas and Dwayne July who won by a walk-over after GDF’s Romano Clarke failed to show up for the fight.

In an action packed contest the pugilists traded punches from close range with Gibson getting the better of the exchanges. Gibson landed some vicious body shots and when he followed up an effect left jab with a thunderous straight right the raucous crowd was on its feet and the GDF Drums sounded to create a wonderful atmosphere.

But Moore was not going down without a fight and counter-attacked with combinations of his own despite being hit with a sneaky right hook. The intensity picked up as the fighters went toe to toe and when Gibson rocked back Moore’s head with a brutal left cross the fans were getting their $500 worth.

In the last round the soldier rained bombs on Moore and the noise level in the Gymnasium reached a crescendo before the fight was stopped 2:28 seconds into the round; Moore losing by technical knock-out.

Another entertaining match-up was the fight between PRBG’s Omar Pollard and Christopher Moore from VBG in a youth lightweight contest. Moore was given a standing eight count after Pollard produced a wicked combination to his head in the first round but retaliated by catching Pollard with a left cross to his head in the second round and he was administered a standing eight count.

Pollard enjoyed his best round in the last when a flurry of shots to the head and some vicious body blows turned the fight in his favour after Moore’s first round success and after two standing eight counts the contest was halted by Referee Paulette Nurse in 1.2 seconds to give Pollard the victory.

Caribbean Youth Flyweight Champion Julius Kesney dominated his bout with 2017 National intermediate Lightweight Champion Kelvin Moore and after a barrage of body shots 14 seconds into round, the fight was stopped to give Kesney a TKO win.

GDF’s Delon Garraway gained a unanimous decision against stable mate Clinton Clarke, National Lightweight Champion Joel Williamson of RHJ won by TKO against 2016 National Lightweight Champion Jemal Brisport of GDF and Colin Lewis of GDF got a TKO verdict against Aquincy Harvey of FYF.

In the other fights, Dwayne July got a walk over from fellow Solider Romano Clarke, FYF’s Marlon Derell defeated Tony Gillis of GDF, Caribbean Middleweight Champion Desmond Amsterdam of GDF beat Akeem Crandon of PRBG and Policeman Dennis Thomas knocked out GDF’s Aluko Bess in 1:39s of the second round. The final night was fixed for last night.