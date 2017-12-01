Soulja Bai releasing contracts; Jagdeo vex

Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Dec 01, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
From de time Soulja Bai announce that he believe in transparency is every Tom, Dick and Harrylall want him to release everything. Dem boys believe that if dem get a chance dem gun want to know every time he kiss he wife.
Was nuff noise fuh Soulja Bai to release de oil contract wid ExxonMobil. Of course dem boys want to see de contract, but is when Jagdeo push he mouth inside that dem boys start to wonder if Guyana got more hypocrite than anywhere else.
When dem boys was calling fuh Jagdeo to release dem contract that he sign, he use to ignore dem. In fact, every time reporters ask, Jagdeo use to call Brassington, and Brassington use to talk bout confidentiality clause. Soulja Bai announce that he releasing some of dem same contract suh de public can see wha sign.
He never release nutten. He never release de Marriott contract; he never release de airport contract; he never tell people that he sign a contract till people see de wuk. This is de same man who give dem Chinee free for all. Dem boys see de concession that dem ask for. Dem same Chinee ask fuh nuff paint, steel, cement, and things like that. De paint was enough to paint de whole of Barbados and de steel was enough to build a bridge to Trinidad along wid de cement.
Dem Chinee wanted that fuh free. Is only in Guyana dem can do that. When dem deh in China is either jail or dem face de firing squad. De other day one of de generals get hold fuh corruption. He didn’t wait. He hang heself.
He is only one. Nuff of dem run to Guyana and Jagdeo welcome dem because he know that money deh. Is not by accident that all of a sudden Regent Street like Chinatown. De money that dem hustle in China doing wonders in Guyana.
De problem come when Soulja Bai tek over. He halt de corruption that see dem get nuff land, claims in de gold bush, forest concessions like sand and even bauxite mine. But now dem getting all de big contract.
Talk half and wait fuh see if Soulja Bai gon release all dem contract.
Dec 01, 2017By Sean Devers An early burst from West Indies ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph, an unbeaten 72 from Justin Greaves and good knocks of 68 from Kenroy Williams, 47 from Kevin Stoute and 43 from Shane...
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
It was a mere thirty months ago, newsprint so voluminous that it cannot be counted, filled the independent dailies, exposing... more
There is a stark resemblance of this year’s Budget Speech to those which were presented under former President Bharrat... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]