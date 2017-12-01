Soulja Bai releasing contracts; Jagdeo vex

From de time Soulja Bai announce that he believe in transparency is every Tom, Dick and Harrylall want him to release everything. Dem boys believe that if dem get a chance dem gun want to know every time he kiss he wife.

Was nuff noise fuh Soulja Bai to release de oil contract wid ExxonMobil. Of course dem boys want to see de contract, but is when Jagdeo push he mouth inside that dem boys start to wonder if Guyana got more hypocrite than anywhere else.

When dem boys was calling fuh Jagdeo to release dem contract that he sign, he use to ignore dem. In fact, every time reporters ask, Jagdeo use to call Brassington, and Brassington use to talk bout confidentiality clause. Soulja Bai announce that he releasing some of dem same contract suh de public can see wha sign.

He never release nutten. He never release de Marriott contract; he never release de airport contract; he never tell people that he sign a contract till people see de wuk. This is de same man who give dem Chinee free for all. Dem boys see de concession that dem ask for. Dem same Chinee ask fuh nuff paint, steel, cement, and things like that. De paint was enough to paint de whole of Barbados and de steel was enough to build a bridge to Trinidad along wid de cement.

Dem Chinee wanted that fuh free. Is only in Guyana dem can do that. When dem deh in China is either jail or dem face de firing squad. De other day one of de generals get hold fuh corruption. He didn’t wait. He hang heself.

He is only one. Nuff of dem run to Guyana and Jagdeo welcome dem because he know that money deh. Is not by accident that all of a sudden Regent Street like Chinatown. De money that dem hustle in China doing wonders in Guyana.

De problem come when Soulja Bai tek over. He halt de corruption that see dem get nuff land, claims in de gold bush, forest concessions like sand and even bauxite mine. But now dem getting all de big contract.

Talk half and wait fuh see if Soulja Bai gon release all dem contract.