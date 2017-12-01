Protestors target Nagamootoo’s birthday event on the C’tyne

Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Members and supporters of the People’s Progressive Party Civic Regional arm yesterday protested Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during his visit at the Auchlyne Primary School while he engaged in a celebration of his 70th birthday.
The protest was done in light of the over 400 Rose Hall Estate workers that received letters of termination on Wednesday from the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
Nagamootoo, as he exited the school’s compound with smiles and a Guyana flag in hand shouted to the protesters, “Give my regards to Jagdeo”, while his wife, Sita Nagamootoo also waved and smiled.
Zamal Hussain, PPP/C Regional Supervisor, told this publication that they will continue to protest the Prime Minister, the president and ministers’ visits to the region for “… the betterment of the working people”. He reiterated that the protests are being held as a reminder that, “Two years ago at Whim, he said sugar was too big to fail, and he had the solution to ensure that the industry becomes profitable again”.
Hussain also stated that they want their voices to be heard on the many other matters such as the 2018 Budget and the appointment of the GECOM Chairman.
Over 30 persons took part in the exercise as they displayed placards such as “Budget 2018 is a disaster”, “Jordan posing while economy crumbling” among the many others.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nagamootoo while addressing students at the school, spoke of the many books he has written and also donated a water dispenser, a photocopying machine, exercise books, teaching and learning aids along with other items of stationery. Five laptop computers were also handed over to the school, provided by Minister Cathy Hughes. Nagamootoo also revealed that Hughes has promised to work towards making Auchlyne Primary the first primary school “to be connected to the worldwide web”.
Also present at the celebration yesterday were Deputy Commander, Edmond Cooper, Nagamootoo’s regional representative, Gobin Harbhajan and other officials from the Department of Education, Region Six.
