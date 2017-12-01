National Schools Track and Field Championships…District 10 on path to retain overall title while East Coast leave mark

District 10 (Upper Demerara/ Kwakwani) are well on their way to retaining the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after closing day 5 on 521 points with their star athletes Daniel Williams, Deshanna Skeete and others setting records, but District 4 (East Coast), also left a lasting impression after yesterday’s action.

Despite being way behind the reckoning for the overall title, District 4 would be proud after their athletes Troni Semple who leaped 6.14m to set a new boys’ Under-16 record while Toyan Raymond ran her heart out to break the girls’ Under-20 200m record after finishing in 25.29 seconds.

It was expected that Mackenzie High School star athletes would’ve achieved new records but the performances of the East Coast duo was surprising. Daniel Williams broke the Under-18 boys 200m record; setting a new best of 21.7 seconds.

Meanwhile, Skeete lowered her previous record of 25.3 second to 24.97 in the girls’ Under-18 half lap event. District 10 were not short of records in the middle distance races as Ronell Newton ran 4m 23s to set a new boys Under-18 record while in the Under-16 boys’ event, Upper Demerara/ Kwakwani’s Murphy Nash run an explosive 4m 21s etching his name into the record books.

In the Under-20 boy’s 1500m, District 13’s (South Georgetown) Anfernee Headecker completed the middle distance double when he followed up his triumph in the 800m on Wednesday to not only shatter the competition’s record but set a standard of 4m 8s.

He shaved 3 seconds off the previous record of 4m 11s that was set 23 years ago by Corentyne’s, Andrew Smith. Jonathan Fagundes was also impressive in the 1500m winning the Teachers’ Under-30 race.

Trailing the leaders, District 10, after 93 events were completed yesterday are District 3 (West Demerara/ Essequibo Islands) on 359 points while District 13 have 335 points in third. Today is the final day of the championships which will climax with the 400m and 4x100m finals, while the cycle road race will pedal off this morning from the Vreed-en-Hoop junction to Ruby and back to the stadium for the finish. (Calvin Chapman)