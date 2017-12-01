Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Futsal…Bakewell joins list of sponsors, TV and Fridge to be won by fans

Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
Bread giants, Bakewell is the latest corporate entity to show support for the ongoing Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal football competing being played in Linden.
General Manager of Bakewell, Mr. Rajindranauth Ganga handed over his entity’s contribution to New Era Director Mr. Shareef Major in the presence of fellow Directors Kenrick Noel and Aubrey Major Jnr at the company’s Triumph Headquarters.
Bakewell has also disclosed that fans will be rewarded for their support of the competition as they would have the chance to win a fridge and TV on the final night. To entry the draw, fans are asked to bring three (3) Bakewell Tennis roll bags to the playing venue where the organizers would collect and enter them.
Meanwhile, matches are set to continue this weekend (tonight & tomorrow). Tonight’s fixtures: Plantain & Cheese vs Silver Bullets, Broad Money Hard Knocks vs Dream Chaser, Young Kings vs Russians, Sparta Boss vs Trend Setters and West Side Ballers vs Good Fellas.
Kick off time is 21:00hrs. Winner of the championship will pocket $500,000, second $150,000, third $50,000 while fourth place will receive a trophy. The finals will be played on Boxing night, December 26, next.
Dec 01, 2017By Sean Devers An early burst from West Indies ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph, an unbeaten 72 from Justin Greaves and good knocks of 68 from Kenroy Williams, 47 from Kevin Stoute and 43 from Shane...
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
Dec 01, 2017
It was a mere thirty months ago, newsprint so voluminous that it cannot be counted, filled the independent dailies, exposing... more
There is a stark resemblance of this year’s Budget Speech to those which were presented under former President Bharrat... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]