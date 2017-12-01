Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Mohamed's Enterprise/New Era Futsal…Bakewell joins list of sponsors, TV and Fridge to be won by fans

Bread giants, Bakewell is the latest corporate entity to show support for the ongoing Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal football competing being played in Linden.

Bakewell GM Mr. Rajin Ganga (2nd left) hands over the cheque to New Era’s Shareef Major in the presence of from right, Aubrey Major Jnr., and Kenrick Noel.

General Manager of Bakewell, Mr. Rajindranauth Ganga handed over his entity’s contribution to New Era Director Mr. Shareef Major in the presence of fellow Directors Kenrick Noel and Aubrey Major Jnr at the company’s Triumph Headquarters.
Bakewell has also disclosed that fans will be rewarded for their support of the competition as they would have the chance to win a fridge and TV on the final night. To entry the draw, fans are asked to bring three (3) Bakewell Tennis roll bags to the playing venue where the organizers would collect and enter them.
Meanwhile, matches are set to continue this weekend (tonight & tomorrow). Tonight’s fixtures: Plantain & Cheese vs Silver Bullets, Broad Money Hard Knocks vs Dream Chaser, Young Kings vs Russians, Sparta Boss vs Trend Setters and West Side Ballers vs Good Fellas.
Kick off time is 21:00hrs. Winner of the championship will pocket $500,000, second $150,000, third $50,000 while fourth place will receive a trophy. The finals will be played on Boxing night, December 26, next.

