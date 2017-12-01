Hicks and Basdeo impress as Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics U12 trials

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and its Cricket Development Committee last weekend organised a series of trial matches for the Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12 cricket team.

A total of 60 students from the Rose Hall Town Primary School were involved in the activity which was overlooked by Vice President Mark Papannah, Organising Secretary Keith Hicks and Assistant Organising Secretary Ravin Kissoonlall who have responsibility for the club’s junior cricket teams.

In the first trial match, Daniella Hicks struck a masterful unbeaten 37 (8×4) in the King Solomon Logistics Female ‘A’ score of 85-2 off their 10-overs. Hicks received support from Naomi Andrews who made 18, Keirra Bachoo 12 and Devika Permaul 8 not out.

Bowling for Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics ‘B’, Stephanie Reddi took 2 for 17. In response, King Solomon Logistic ‘B’ only managed 55 for 5 to lose by 30 runs. Kalana Stuart led with 16 (3×4) while Kenisha Leitch supported with 12. Daniella Hicks returned with the ball and take 3 for 8 runs from two overs.

In the male category, King Solomon Logistic ‘A’ batted first versus King Solomon Logistics ‘C’ and reached 65 for 4 off 10 overs. Kevin Basdeo made 30* (5×4). Frederick Prince claimed 2 for 6 for the ‘C’ team which could only muster 54 for 4 in reply. Josiah Arthur made 16 and Eric Batson 12. D. Jesus and S. Crawford both claimed two wickets for 11 and 13 respectively.

In the make final, the ‘A’ team rattled up 69 for 4 off 12 overs with Ramesh Sukhra 17, M. Brush 13 and Jason Durant 12 while J. Collins took 2 for 12. In response, King Solomon Logistics ‘B’ were restricted to 53 for 4 despite a composed 29 from the attacking Junior Tyrese (4×4, 2×6).

Bowling for the champions, D. Sukhra, D. Durant and A. Jageswar took a wicket apiece. At the end of the trials, Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that more trial matches would be organised with the main objective of selecting two strong squads to represent the King Solomon Logistics Under-12 team at both the girls and boys levels.

The two teams which would serve as the nursery for the Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy Under-13 and the Rose Hall Town Farfan & Mendes Under-15 teams would play matches against Primary Schools from across Region Six.

Several Inter-Primary School tournaments would be organised in 2018 while the players would be involved in numerous coaching sessions with the aim of developing their cricketing skills.

Each of the players involved in the trials received educational materials while outstanding players received trophies and special prizes.

Foster is urging interesting Under-12 players born after September 1st, 2006 to contact the club on telephone number 337 4562 or email: [email protected] Membership to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is free but all youth players must have 90% attendance rate at school. Members also benefit from the Club's Outreach Programme and multi-million awards ceremony.