GPF announces new procedures for management of its vehicles

At a forum held yesterday morning at the Tactical Services Unit, Eve Leary, the Guyana Police Force announced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be able to better manage its fleet of vehicles, including those that were previously donated by the Chinese Government.

In addition to the announcement, provisions are being made to have the officers trained to maintain the vehicles.

As part of the agreement made between the government of China and Guyana, a Chinese technical training officer, Hu Jian, will be conducting training sessions with the officers of the Force.

The sessions will be held for two days and according to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) Clifton Hicken, “We expect to have a roll out immediately after the training would have been completed”.

As it relates to the new Standard Operating Procedures, Hicken said that it comes as a result of the Special Projects Unit that was formed within the force.

“Coming out of our security sector reform… what we are doing now is that we have decentralized logistics officers that span the seven administrative divisions and the departments. That is to be done so that across the board, we will have standardization in terms of maintaining the vehicles at the required standard as expected, so that we can ensure the shelf life of the vehicles.”

He added that these new procedures seek to guarantee stringent decrees are in place to tackle the accountability of the police force.

Hicken explained, “It is expected that with the structures we have in place there is no room for neglect, for the want of a better term, because it will be managed from the force at the policy level and decentralized to the commanders”.

According to him, the police force is liable in enforcing the laws made by the government. Additionally, he said that the force is expected to, as a result of the decentralization, “…have databases in all the sub divisions that speak to accountability for the vehicles and accoutrements in the divisions”.

The Assistant Commissioner asserted that part of the database system is a warning scheme that gives an alert when the vehicle is due for servicing. This, he said, will be controlled at the decentralized level, however information will be sent to Georgetown for a central database.

With that being said, the law enforcer stressed the importance of the training sessions.