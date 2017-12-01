GFF Elite League …Conquerors, Ann’s Grove, Western Tigers, Milerock compete at MSC from 18:00hrs tonight

Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM
As the Guyana Football Federation’s Elite League continues this weekend, the organisation has had an unavoidable change to today’s venue, match times and order of matches due to the inclement weather.
This has resulted in the order of the day’s double-header being changed to the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC), Linden at 18:00hrs and 20:00hrs respectively with the match up being Fruta Conquerors FC vs Ann’s Grove FC and Western Tigers FC vs Milerock FC.
Ian Alves, GFF’s Competitions Director, said the “The Tucville ground is currently undergoing maintenance work and therefore not useable for the scheduled matches. There was an inadvertent delay to complete the identified works at the venue in question due to the inclement weather thus causing the ground to be unusable.”
Meanwhile, the four teams are ready for a win even as Elite Club debutantes – Western Tigers, Milerock and Ann’s Grove are still hunting maximum points. Western Tigers is sticking to their attacking philosophy and building on their weaknesses.
Head Coach Calvin Alleyne explained that even though their game play improved after conceding, their fitness was still an issue: “Our game was not where it should be, that’s not an excuse but a fact. Even though we’re a passing team, we couldn’t always get into position effectively. However, we’ve corrected our fitness and finishing. We also have an understanding of Milerock’s game play from past games.”
Milerock FC’s introduction to the league has not been strong but they have worked on their initial weakness, according to Head Coach, Keron Munroe. “The butterflies are out, we know where we went wrong and our approach will be different. We have reviewed our last performance and we have a remedy for this upcoming match.”
With respect to Ann’s Grove FC, fitness is the focus for Friday’s match. Head Coach Lloyd win Semple, in an invited comment, said: “I have no doubt our players have skill, but reviews of our first game have revealed our fitness and our finishing to be weaknesses. Efforts have been made to correct this.”
Experience at the Elite League level rests with veterans Fruta Conquerors FC which is looking forward to the competition. In an invited comment, Head Coach Sampson Gilbert said, “Every team in my view has an aspiration to win the league so we take every team seriously. When we encounter any team on the field of play we bring our “A” game to come out on top.”
Admission to the games is five hundred dollars.
