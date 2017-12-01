Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Finance Ministry upgrades central accounting system

Dec 01, 2017 News 0

 

The Finance Ministry has moved ahead with the upgraded version of Government’s accounting software—Integrated Financial Management and Accounting Systems (IFMAS).
This is according to Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.
Going forward, Jordan said that the Government will be examining the effectiveness and user-friendliness of existing and alternative platforms. He said that this will be done to ensure that Government continues to improve on processing times within IFMAS.
He said, too, that Government will also be moving to design the Integrated Financial Management and Information Systems (IFMIS), to replace the IFMAS.
IFMAS is intended to ensure accountability and transparency regarding how taxpayers’ money is budgeted and spent by the government.
A specially tailored system was first developed for Guyana by the Canadian company Free Balance and was secured at a cost of $132M. It came with seven components: Appropriation, Expenditure, General Ledger, Budget Preparation and Reporting System (BPRS), Purchasing, Revenue and Asset and Inventory Modules.
But after ten years, the Purchasing and Asset and Inventory Modules were not implemented.
In 2014, this newspaper carried a series of articles showing how liability for assets and monies could be improved if all the modules belonging to the IFMAS system were operable.
The Finance Minister recalled that in 2004, the past administration began the phased implementation of the system. This change saw a move from a completely manual system to an automated accounting system.
During his 2015 Budget speech, Jordan had revealed that after more than ten years and the expenditure of vast sums of money, the four installed IFMAS modules were “operating sub-optimally” or not to the highest standard.
He recalled that the country’s Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, had complained bitterly that the Finance Ministry’s system for recording gifts and assets is very poor.
Sharma in an interview with Kaieteur News had even stated that had the two unused IFMAS modules been operationalized, it would have made for an easier and more efficient audit of government books. With this position, the guardian of the national purse continuously called for the two modules to be activated.
Doug Hadden, Vice President of Sales of the Canadian Company, which develops the IFMAS, had said that he is unaware of any case where a government bought the system and did not use all of the modules. He said that while Governments are treated with a sense of privacy, he would advise that all the modules be used.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Greaves, Williams, Stout and Moseley spearheads Barbados’ recovery

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Greaves, Williams, Stout and...

Dec 01, 2017

By Sean Devers An early burst from West Indies ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph, an unbeaten 72 from Justin Greaves and good knocks of 68 from Kenroy Williams, 47 from Kevin Stoute and 43 from Shane...
Read More
National Schools Track and Field Championships…District 10 on path to retain overall title while East Coast leave mark

National Schools Track and Field...

Dec 01, 2017

Sky Plus, Sprint Classic Horserace Meet…Stag Beer, Trophy Stall, 4R Bearings and Dalip Trading among major sponsors

Sky Plus, Sprint Classic Horserace...

Dec 01, 2017

Terrence Ali National Open C/ships…Kesney and Gibson among night two winners

Terrence Ali National Open C/ships…Kesney...

Dec 01, 2017

GFF Elite League …Conquerors, Ann’s Grove, Western Tigers, Milerock compete at MSC from 18:00hrs tonight

GFF Elite League …Conquerors, Ann’s...

Dec 01, 2017

Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to sports

Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to...

Dec 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]