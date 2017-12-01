CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Greaves, Williams, Stout and Moseley spearheads Barbados’ recovery

By Sean Devers

An early burst from West Indies ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph, an unbeaten 72 from

Justin Greaves and good knocks of 68 from Kenroy Williams, 47 from Kevin Stoute and 43 from Shane Moseley highlighted the opening day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel Regional 4-day Championship fifth round encounter at Providence yesterday between three-time defending Champions Guyana Jaguars and Barbados Pride.

By the close the Bajan, which won the toss, were 282-7 on the back of two useful partnerships as Moseley, in only his fifth match at this level was joined by Stoute at 32-3 and added 78 for the fourth wicket before the visitors slipped 123-5.

But the 23-year-old Greaves, who hit 10 fours from 152 balls in an undefeated 72 and Kenroy Williams whose 68 took 104 balls and included 10 boundaries put together 121 for the sixth wicket.

Twenty-four-year old Joseph ripped apart the Barbados top order when he broke the 28-run opening stand when Anthony Alleyne (11) edge to slip. He then trapped Shamarh Brooks LBW for a duck in the same over without addition to the score before having Jonathon Carter (4) stumped by Anthony Bramble to leave the score on 32-3.

Carter survived a caught behind appeal and lingered out of his crease only for Bramble, showing excellent presence of mind to throw the stumps down with Carter, who was not attempting a run, out of his ground.

But Moseley and Stoute resurrected the innings with Stoute, who danced into left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and lofted over mid-on for consecutive boundaries in the same over being the dominant partner. By lunch the score was 90-3 with Moseley on 34 and Stoute on 31.

After the interval the pair saw the 100 posted but Moseley was run out when seven short of his third fifty for the season at 110-4 while the 32-year-old Stoute edged left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie to Bramble who continues to enjoy a good season to leave the score on 123-5. Stoute, who hit eight boundaries from 104 balls, departed three short of his 15th fifty.

Williams dumped Motie over long-on for a one bounce four to reach his fourth half-century, he and Greaves grew in confidence and by Tea with the Bajans staging another recovery and were 178-5 with Greaves and Williams both well set.

After Tea, Greaves, who played several spanking cover drives and looked good when the bowlers strayed on his legs, batted sensibly on a slow track which was good for batting if you were patient and the worst looking outfield at Providence in recent times.

Williams was also growing in confidence as his innings progressed and looked untroubled in sultry conditions as a small gathering watched the partnership grow. Williams eventually nicked one off Paul to the efficient Bramble after the teenaged pacer had beaten his outside edge a few times in the over; the score was 244-6, the Jaguars finally making the break-through in the final session.

Ashley Nurse came out and missed a mighty swipe at Paul off the first ball he faced before Tagenarine Chanderpaul, at cover dropped a regulation catch to the dismay of Paul, who saw another big drive peel off the edge to rush past the slip cordon for four.

But Paul, the only Essequibian in the team, had the last laugh when Nurse, who made 13 was well taken at slip by Leon Johnson at 274-7. Mario Rampersaud, whose father is Guyanese, joined Greaves and the pair took their team to the close with the Bajans enjoying a slim advantage going into today’s second day which commences at 09:30hrs.