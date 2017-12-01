Constitutional reform remains key on Govt.’s agenda – Jordan

Constitutional reform has been, and remains, a key agenda item for the Government.

This sentiment was recently expressed by Finance Minister Winston Jordan.

Jordan noted that while the calls for Constitutional reform have intensified, the Government is indeed making moves on this front. He said that this year, the Government held several consultations on the constitutional reform process; fostered partnerships to promote transparency and impartiality; and laid the Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission Bill in Parliament.

The Finance Minister said that this legislation is currently engaging the attention of a special select committee. Upon completion of the deliberations and passage of the Bill, he said that a Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission will be formed.

Additionally, the economist said that the Commission will be mandated to do extensive work with the people of Guyana in every administrative region, to ensure an inclusive and transparent process. He said that the Government will gather information for the reform process, and put its reports and recommendations to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Constitutional Reform.

The Finance Minister said that the substantive process of constitutional reform can only commence when the aforesaid legislation has been passed and assented to. This is expected to occur in 2018. Further, the Finance Minister said that the Government, with support from its development partners, will be providing for capacity building to the Commission and civic education across the country.