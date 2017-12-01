BREAKING NEWS!!! Former most wanted man ‘Don Dick’ executed

Roger Bumbery, called ‘Don Dick’ who once made the list of Guyana’s ‘most wanted’ , was killed execution-style at around 00. 45 hours today in his Lot 724 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home.

Reports indicate that the 57-year-old was shot twice in the head, allegedly by two gunmen, who had apparently pursued him into his home, after attacking him as he rested in a hammock outside his house.

Police said that Bumbery, who was of “questionable character”, was resting in the hammock, located in his verandah, when his reputed wife was awoken by several explosions. Upon checking outside, she saw Bumbery lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.

Three spent shells and a warhead, all of small caliber, were recovered from the scene.

Police said Bumbery had a pending court case for wounding another an last March.

Bunbury was among those on a Guyana Police Force list of ‘most wanted’ criminals in 2002. The list had included the 2002 jail break escapees Dale Moore, Troy Dick, Shawn Brown, Andrew Douglas and Mark Fraser.

At the time, police had said that Bunbury was wanted for questioning in connection with a series of robberies under arms. Law enforcers had also fingered him in the kidnap and subsequent murder of taxi-driver Vivekanand Nandalall in October 2003.

In November, 2007, police captured Bumbery in Sophia, but the ‘wanted man’ was released without charges. He had complained to the media about police harassment, while trying earn “an honest dollar.”

But in April, 2011, the cops issued another wanted bulletin for Bumbery and three others.

The previous month, Bumbery had appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to break and enter and larceny. He had broken into the Prashad Nagar storeroom of businessman Deoram Singh and stolen 17 items, valued at just over $5.3 million.