Latest update December 1st, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to sports

Dec 01, 2017 Sports 0

DPI – Local sportsmen and women are anticipating the implementation of much-needed development in the sports sector with the allocation of $520 million. The budget provision caters for the continued development of sporting facilities and programmes; the provision of youth access to amenities and structured approaches to nurturing their athletic abilities.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to a few sportsmen and women to garner their opinions of the government’s provision. Tennis player, Joshua Kalekyezi said, “I think that it is very good that the government took some time to allocate that amount to money to sports and if they actually go through with their plans, I think it will be very beneficial to the whole sports fraternity.”
According to Junior Hercules, a basketball coach “sports and culture are two things in my opinion, that are responsible for youngsters’ interest. We talk about unemployment, once you get youngsters engaged, that is the first step and facility is important. We need to not treat sports like a pastime. Look at what the developed countries are doing, look at what our fellow Caribbean countries are doing, sport is a vehicle.”
Basketballer, Ronaldo Teixeira wants to see the money invested in “more facilities in schools and communities in poor areas around Guyana. I would like my sport, basketball, to be taken to the interior, so, they could use the money for that.”
The government, throughout this year, has worked to improve sports infrastructure across the country, including the enhancement of community grounds as well as outfitting them with lights and fencing; the upgrading of facilities such as the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and the National Gymnasium. Several athletes were also afforded the opportunity to participate in regional and international events along with receiving scholarships to study locally or abroad.
Sporting activities attract many from across the country and it is anticipated with the allocation of more than $500 million, both athletes and fans will benefit.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Greaves, Williams, Stout and Moseley spearheads Barbados’ recovery

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ship…Greaves, Williams, Stout and...

Dec 01, 2017

By Sean Devers An early burst from West Indies ‘A’ team pacer Keon Joseph, an unbeaten 72 from Justin Greaves and good knocks of 68 from Kenroy Williams, 47 from Kevin Stoute and 43 from Shane...
Read More
National Schools Track and Field Championships…District 10 on path to retain overall title while East Coast leave mark

National Schools Track and Field...

Dec 01, 2017

Sky Plus, Sprint Classic Horserace Meet…Stag Beer, Trophy Stall, 4R Bearings and Dalip Trading among major sponsors

Sky Plus, Sprint Classic Horserace...

Dec 01, 2017

Terrence Ali National Open C/ships…Kesney and Gibson among night two winners

Terrence Ali National Open C/ships…Kesney...

Dec 01, 2017

GFF Elite League …Conquerors, Ann’s Grove, Western Tigers, Milerock compete at MSC from 18:00hrs tonight

GFF Elite League …Conquerors, Ann’s...

Dec 01, 2017

Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to sports

Athletes optimistic about $520M allocated to...

Dec 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]