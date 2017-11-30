Suspect in No. 72 Village granny shooting hiding in back dam

Ranks in ‘B’ Division are currently on the hunt for the suspect in the shooting of a Number 72 Village woman and her five-year-old granddaughter at their home.

Divisional Commander, Lyndon Alves disclosed that the police have since received information of the whereabouts of the suspect identified as Suraj Singh, aka Akash.

“We were told that he might be hiding at a camp in the Number 72 Village backlands. We have ranks searching that area as of now.”

Savitry Hassan, called ‘Sita’, and her granddaughter, Renuka Hassan, were shot by an intruder into their home. The woman told Kaieteur News that they were asleep when the shooting took place.

“This guy living at the back. He set a ladder at the back of my house and climb and pass through the zinc at the top and he come in. My daughter was here sleeping with her baby. Me and meh husband and granddaughter was sleeping on the bed on the ground when all meh hear is gunshot and then meh feel burning at the bottom ah meh belly,” the woman said.

Upon checking her granddaughter, she noticed that she too was shot on her foot.

The woman believes that the shooting stemmed from an issue where the intruder accused her husband of interfering with his girlfriend.

The accused is said to be a ‘Junkie’ that does odd jobs around the village for a living.

They were treated at the Skeldon Hospital for gunshot injuries. Thirteen pellets were removed from the child’s left leg; the grandmother received injuries to her lower abdomen.