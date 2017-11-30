Ram Jattan give Top Cop de wrang letter

Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
Yesterday, dem boys did tell everybody sat See-all would get ee special leave letter fuh Mash. Well Soulja Bai confirm it and Ram Jattan seh if he don’t like it he can go to court.
De administration recognize dem mek a mistake when dem give him dat letter and talk bout go home back in de public interest.
Another man tell dem boys his days are numbered and he counting each day pun he fingers.
Soulja Bai seh See-all got to tek all he leave due to him before he can come back. When he come back he supposed to get dat LETTER wha he get last week but Ram Jattan mek a mistake.
Was two letter Soulja Bai tell Ram Jattan fuh type. One fuh he tek all he outstanding leave and de odda one was to deliver to him when he come back from he normal leave.
But pore Ram Jattan, he don’t see too well, pick up de wrang letter and deliver it to de man. Now he got everybody quarrelling. He got Jagdeo, de Chat-3 and a lot of odda people who jump pun de band wagon to defend See-all.
Is everybody got dem own interpretation of laws governing de Top Cop. Dem boys can understand lawyers and judges and magistrates commenting pun this matter. But dem don’t understand how Donald, dat dummy, pushing he mouth in dat story.
Is yesterday dem boys hear See-all confirm under de dummy and he only know when de man stand up in front of him to be sworn in.
But See-all not giving up de commissioner wuk easy. He neighbour call dem boy and seh whole day he pressing uniform and hanging it pun de line. When night set in he putting it on and walk round de yard, helping out de security.
Dem boys got de best advice fuh him. Don’t waste time, pack up shop, empty you desk and try to get a wuk wid de Waterfalls paper.
De boss man might consider hiring yuh, never mind yuh nah obey several Ministerial orders to return some security weapons wha Jagdeo did tek from de Waterfalls paper.
Talk half and always remember every dawg got ee day.
