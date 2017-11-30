Race of champions cancelled

Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
Race of champions horserace Meet at the Rising Sun Turf Club and organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee fixed for Sunday has been cancelled with no new date announced.
The organisers informed that due to very poor horse entry and weather conditions, the promoter took a final decision to cancel the Meet and to concentrate on the Guyana Cup rematch dated for December 31, 2017.
The organizer, Nasrudeen Mohamed is urging horse owners to fill out there entry form one week before the event. In replacement of Meet a horse owner, trainer and jockeys meeting will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday December 3, at Lot 3, 22 Village West Coast Berbice.
