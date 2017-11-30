Prem Persaud softball bowls off on Sunday in Wakenaam

Softball cricket is set to make grand return to Seeram’s tarmac in Belle Plaine, Wakenaam on Sunday when the Prem Persaud 15-over tournament gets underway from 09:00hrs.

The competition which involves several teams from across the island will be played on a round robin basis.

The first game will see Wakenaam Masters taking on Melville which will be followed by Rest of the Island playing Sans Souci, Maria’s Pleasure versus Belle Plaine, Zeelandia facing Good Success and Sarah matching skills with Noitgedacht.

This tournament will be the first that will feature a Wakenaam Masters team which will come from-Anil Rambarran (Capt.), Nazeer Mohamed, Roopnarine Persaud, Vijay Persaud, Khemraj Surujpaul, Heera Sukram, Raj Narine Dyal, Asif Ahamad, Abdool Salim, Kishan Ramrattan, Macksood Khatweeb, Krishundat Hansraj, Alex Chung, Azam Mohamed, Mohamed Kalam Zafrul and Gupti Indal Jotis.

Good Success will be led by Wazir Khan and includes Imran Khan, Vickram Ramnarine, Mahase Ramnarine and Samsudeen Mohamed, while Sans Souci will be captained Gladwyn Henry and contains Rashaad Rasheed and Prem Persaud. Melville line will feature Seon Venture, Vinood Ramadeen and Cleon Venture; Zeelandia will depend on the likes of Navishaul Pooran and Ajay Ghansam while Maria’s Pleasure will be led by Kennard Lewis, Looknauth Persaud and Bernard Lewis.

Marlon Dindyal, Satnarine Sahadeo, Somnauth Prashad and Bumeshwar Ramkissoon will lead Belle Plaine challenge, Sarah will look to Beesham Bhagpattie and Marlon Jaichand, while Noitgedacht will depend on players such as Neil Ramalho, Deonarine Persaud among others. Sponsor Prem Persaud an overseas based Guyanese said he is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament.