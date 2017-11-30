Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Man dies after ATV topples in Paramakatoi

Nov 30, 2017 News 0

Robert Aaron

A man succumbed to injuries he received early yesterday morning after the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) which he was riding toppled on Tuesday at Paramakatoi, Region Eight.

Dead is Robert Aaron, said to be in his 80s, was travelling to Monkey Mountain at the time of the accident.

Kaieteur News understands that Aaron, who was the pillion rider, sustained severe injuries and was rendered unconscious. He passed away without regaining consciousness.

It was only on Sunday that 87-year-old Canadian, Brandis Kennedy, was killed after the vehicle in which he was travelling in toppled off a bridge at Manari Trail, Lethem.

The vehicle, PKK 6060 which is owned and was driven by  Anthony Pellew, 32, of Bachelors Adventure, East Coast Demerara, ended up some 30 feet below after the driver lost control.

Police said that the vehicle was proceeding east along the trail and was crossing the Manari Bridge when the accident occurred.

The injured were removed from the vehicle by passers-by and taken to the Lethem Hospital where Kennedy was pronounced dead. Pellew was treated for abrasions.

 

