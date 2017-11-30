Kescia Branche murder… Owner of impounded car held on return from overseas

Detectives are hoping that they will finally put the pieces together regarding the murder of Kescia Branche, after they detained a taxi driver who recently returned from overseas.

A police official said that the individual, identified as Matthew Munroe, returned from overseas on Tuesday and is being “interviewed” by detectives.

Munroe is said to be the owner of the car that police had impounded after suspecting that someone may have used it to transport Branche or run her over.

Police said that the vehicle was slightly damaged and one of the bumpers was missing.

The vehicle owner reportedly also knows Kescia Branche.

Munroe reportedly travelled “on vacation” to the US, around the same time that Branche was found unconscious in Louisa Row.

The 22-year-old was found badly battered on November 5, last, and succumbed without regaining consciousness.

A source had said that Branche’s injuries appeared to be consistent with those inflicted by the impact of a vehicle. A postmortem revealed that she succumbed to brain haemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head.

Acting Crime Chief, Paul Williams has vowed that his investigators will track down her killer(s), while appealing to her relatives, friends, and the public for patience and co-operation.

In the early stages of the investigation, police detained two police ranks, a male friend, and the father of Branche’s child. They were all released after investigators took DNA samples for them.

Among those questioned was a constable who claimed that he had transported Branche to Prashad Nagar on his motorcycle and dropped her off there.

Two other policemen claimed that they had spoken to Branche in Kitty, after seeing her standing near a night club waiting for a taxi.

They alleged that they accompanied her to a Mandela Avenue bar-b-q joint. One rank alleged that he went home to use a washroom, and when he returned, the teacher and his colleague were gone.