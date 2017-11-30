GIKMAA concludes final exams of the year

Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) has just concluded its final exams of the year.
On the 10 – 11 of November, 27 students took part in a karate exam under the watchful eyes of Dr. Nazim Yassim; moving from one level to the next: From Enmore 16 students, Wales 6 students, Parfait Harmony 2 students and Tuschen 3 students.
The full results of the exam:
From 10th Kyu To 9th Kyu Yellow Stripe
Malachi Cronwell, Elijah Flemming, Bhawesh Persaud, Naveed N. Emamally, Alexander Bajnath and Praindra Persaud
From 9th Kyu To 8th Kyu Yellow Belt
John Ryan Brown, Ahkeem Grimmond, Shamer Nurse, Rebekah Ramotar, Totaram Jainarain,
Daniel Lashley and Eduardo F. Thomas
From 8th Kyu To 7th Kyu Orange Belt
Haymant Gangadin and Prampati Budhram
From 7th Kyu To 6th Kyu Green Belt
Bheemeshvanand Sukhlall and Bhudesh Shilchand
From 6th Kyu To 5th Kyu Blue Belt
Samuel Fraser
From 5th Kyu To 4th Kyu Blue Belt
Nkosi Jupiter and Joshua Bascombe
To 1st Kyubrown Belts
Parashuram Persaud and Govind Ramkuar
From 1st Kyubrown Belt To 1st Dan Black Belt
Vikash Somwaru (Enmore)The Youngest Black Belt Of Kyokushinkai Guyana (16 Yrs.)
From 1st Dan To 2nd Dan Black Belt
Maranda Bennett (Wales)
From 2nd Dan To 3rd Dan Black Belt
Marcell Yassim (Parfait Harmony), Tadious Edun (Tuschen) and Kelvin Walcott (Enmore)
These black belts ranks were also acknowledged, confirmed and certified by the Guyana Martial Arts Masters
Association International, the President of the Master Association Dr. Christopher Norville was also very pleased with the ability of these students.
Marcell Yassim (Parfait Harmony) and Kelvin Walcott; (Enmore) are the First Students Of The Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy to have reached the Chief Instructor level.
Dr. Nazim is very happy with the progress of his students and their discipline; they worked very hard for their exams. As he now looks forward to the yearend inter-club bragging rights championship, to be held on December 9, 2017 at the Enmore branch.
Anyone who would like to join the Guyana Int’l Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy, can make contact with Soke Nazim Yassim on telephone # 592-662-7211/592-654-2789, or visit our facebook page: kyokushin Guyana.
