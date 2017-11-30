G/town Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…Gaza Squad defeats Sparta to leave them in danger

-action returns this evening at National Cultural Centre

Gaza Squad produced a gutsy performance to first hold defending champions Sparta Boss to a goalless draw and then outlasts them 4-3 in a penalty shootout to leave the reigning title holders in a precarious position to qualify

for the Round of 16.

Appearing in the final fixture, before another impressive crowd on Tuesday night, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone champions squandered numerous chances to score and paid the ultimate price, going down in a tense penalty shootout.

It simply means that they will need to win their final round robin fixture against Channel Nine Warriors this evening to guarantee a place in the next phase.

Rising Stars then handed another former champion Back Circle a loss, drubbing them 4-1 which also left them needing a win in their final group encounter to advance.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 goals

Game-1

GTI Ballers-1 vs Albouystown-A-1

Albouystown-A won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Albouystown-A Scorer

Lennox Cort-7th

GTI Scorer

Trevon Callendar-6th

Game-2

Leopold Street-1 vs Bad-a-Yard-0

Orandel Williams-4th

Game-3

Rising Stars-4 vs Back Circle-1

Rising Stars Scorers

Daniel Ross-17th-(GG)

Rahiem Augustus-5th

Nikkel Carter-14th

Back Circle Scorer

Own Goal-9th

Game-4

Bent Street-1 vs Tucville-0

Sheldon Profit-3rd

Game-5

Queen Street Tiger Bay-0 vs Broad Street-0

Queen Street won 3-1 on penalty kicks

Game-6

North East La Penitence-1 vs New Market Street-1

North East won 3-1 on penalty kicks

North East Scorer

Alwyn Moore-7th

New Market Scorer

Orlando Ricketts-12th

Game-7

Future Stars-3 vs Alexander Village-1

Future Scorers

Jamal Cozier-8th

Akeemo Anthony-14th

Jermaine Junior-16th

Alexander Scorer

Shem Porter-15th

Game-8

Trap Squad-0 vs Albouystown-B-0

Trap Squad won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-9

Gaza Squad-0 vs Sparta Boss-0

Gaza won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks

Today’s fixtures are seen below:

California Square vs Stabroek Ballers-19:00hrs

Sophia Bullies vs Norton Street Ballers-19:30hrs

New Market Street vs Kingston-20:00hrs

Upsetters vs East Front Road-20:30hrs

Festival City vs North East La Penitence-21:00hrs

Ol Skool Ballers vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs

West Front Road vs North Ruimveldt-22:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Channel-9 Warriors-22:30hrs

Point Standings

Group-A

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Channel-9 1 1 0 2 0 +2 3

Sparta 2 1 1 2 1 +1 3

Gaza Squad 2 1 1 0 2 -2 3

Ol Skool 1 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group-B

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Leopold Street 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6

GTI Ballers 3 1 2 5 4 +1 3

Albouystown-A 2 1 1 1 2 -1 3

Bad-A-Yard 3 1 2 1 5 -4 3

Group-C

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Kingston 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6

New Market 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3

N/ La Penitence 2 1 1 1 3 -2 3

Festival City 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Group-D

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Rising Stars 2 2 0 5 1 +4 6

Trap Squad 2 1 1 0 1 -1 3

Back Circle 2 1 1 1 4 -3 3

Albouystown-B 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

Group-E

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

N/Ruimveldt 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6

West Front Road 2 2 0 2 0 +2 6

Smyth Street 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0

Judgement Yard 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Group-F

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Cali-Square 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6

Queen Street 3 2 1 1 4 -3 6

Broad Street 3 1 2 1 0 +1 3

Stab-Ballers 2 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Group-G

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Bent Street 2 2 0 3 0 +3 6

Sophia Bullies 1 1 0 2 0 +2 3

Tucville 3 1 2 1 3 -2 3

Norton Street 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0

Group-H

Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.

Future Stars 2 2 0 9 2 +7 6

Upsetters 1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Alex-Village 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0

East Front Road 1 0 1 1 6 -5 0