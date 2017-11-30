Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

G/town Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…Gaza Squad defeats Sparta to leave them in danger

Nov 30, 2017 Sports 0

-action returns this evening at National Cultural Centre

Gaza Squad produced a gutsy performance to first hold defending champions Sparta Boss to a goalless draw and then outlasts them 4-3 in a penalty shootout to leave the reigning title holders in a precarious position to qualify

Action between, Back Circle (Left) who lost 4-1 to Rising Stars on Tuesday night.

for the Round of 16.

Appearing in the final fixture, before another impressive crowd on Tuesday night, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone champions squandered numerous chances to score and paid the ultimate price, going down in a tense penalty shootout.

It simply means that they will need to win their final round robin fixture against Channel Nine Warriors this evening to guarantee a place in the next phase.

Rising Stars then handed another former champion Back Circle a loss, drubbing them 4-1 which also left them needing a win in their final group encounter to advance.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 goals

Game-1

GTI Ballers-1 vs Albouystown-A-1

Albouystown-A won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Albouystown-A Scorer

Lennox Cort-7th

GTI Scorer

Trevon Callendar-6th

Game-2

Leopold Street-1 vs Bad-a-Yard-0

Orandel Williams-4th

Game-3

Rising Stars-4 vs Back Circle-1

Rising Stars Scorers

Daniel Ross-17th-(GG)

Rahiem Augustus-5th

Nikkel Carter-14th

Back Circle Scorer

Own Goal-9th

Game-4

Bent Street-1 vs Tucville-0

Sheldon Profit-3rd

Game-5

Queen Street Tiger Bay-0 vs Broad Street-0

Queen Street won 3-1 on penalty kicks

Game-6

North East La Penitence-1 vs New Market Street-1

North East won 3-1 on penalty kicks

North East Scorer

Alwyn Moore-7th

New Market Scorer

Orlando Ricketts-12th

Game-7

Future Stars-3 vs Alexander Village-1

Future Scorers

Jamal Cozier-8th

Akeemo Anthony-14th

Jermaine Junior-16th

Alexander Scorer

Shem Porter-15th

Game-8

Trap Squad-0 vs Albouystown-B-0

Trap Squad won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-9

Gaza Squad-0 vs Sparta Boss-0

Gaza won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks

Today’s fixtures are seen below:

California Square vs Stabroek Ballers-19:00hrs

Sophia Bullies vs Norton Street Ballers-19:30hrs

New Market Street vs Kingston-20:00hrs

Upsetters vs East Front Road-20:30hrs

Festival City vs North East La Penitence-21:00hrs

Ol Skool Ballers vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs

West Front Road vs North Ruimveldt-22:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Channel-9 Warriors-22:30hrs

Point Standings

Group-A

Team                    P    W    L    GF    GA   GD   Pts.

Channel-9             1      1    0      2       0       +2      3

Sparta                    2      1    1      2       1      +1      3

Gaza Squad           2      1    1      0       2       -2      3

Ol Skool                1      0    1      1       2       -1      0

Group-B

Team                     P    W    L    GF    GA   GD    Pts.

Leopold Street       2      2    0      4        0      +4     6

GTI Ballers            3      1    2      5        4       +1    3

Albouystown-A     2      1    1      1        2       -1     3

Bad-A-Yard           3      1    2      1        5       -4     3

Group-C

Team                      P    W    L    GF    GA    GD    Pts.

Kingston                 2     2      0      4        0      +4       6

New Market            2     1      1      3        1     +2        3

N/ La Penitence      2     1      1      1        3       -2       3

Festival City           2     0      2       0       4       -4       0

Group-D

Team                     P    W    L    GF    GA    GD    Pts.   

Rising Stars           2      2     0      5        1      +4       6

Trap Squad            2      1     1      0        1       -1       3

Back Circle            2      1     1      1        4       -3       3

Albouystown-B      2      0     2      0        0        0       0

Group-E

Team                      P    W    L    GF    GA    GD    Pts.

N/Ruimveldt           2      2     0      5        0      +5      6

West Front Road     2      2     0      2        0      +2      6

Smyth Street            2     0      2      0        3       -3      0

Judgement Yard      2      0      2      0        4      -4       0

Group-F

Team                      P    W    L    GF    GA    GD    Pts.

Cali-Square             2     2      0     4        0      +4       6

Queen Street            3     2     1      1        4       -3       6

Broad Street             3     1     2      1        0      +1       3

Stab-Ballers              2     0     2     0         2      -2        0

Group-G

Team                      P    W    L    GF    GA    GD    Pts.

Bent Street              2     2     0      3        0       +3       6

Sophia Bullies         1     1     0      2        0      +2        3

Tucville                   3     1     2      1        3       -2        3

Norton Street           2     0     2      0        3       -3        0

Group-H

Team                      P    W    L    GF    GA    GD    Pts.

Future Stars            2      2     0      9       2      +7       6

Upsetters                1      1     0      0        0        0       3

Alex-Village          2      0     2      1        3       -2       0

East Front Road     1      0     1      1        6       -5       0

More in this category

Sports

Terence Ali National Open Boxing C/Ships…Allicock qualifies for finals on opening night

Terence Ali National Open Boxing C/Ships…Allicock qualifies for...

Nov 30, 2017

Event concludes tonight By Sean Devers Despite a late start of an hour and 17 minutes which has now become the norm at most Events locally, Keevin Allicock and Jamal Eastman produced three rounds of...
Read More
‘Dark Horses’ Camptown seeking to arrest Police FC in Turbo final on Sunday

‘Dark Horses’ Camptown seeking to arrest...

Nov 30, 2017

GIKMAA concludes final exams of the year

GIKMAA concludes final exams of the year

Nov 30, 2017

Race of champions cancelled

Race of champions cancelled

Nov 30, 2017

Injured Heywood on the mend; GRFU seeking funds to offset huge medical bill

Injured Heywood on the mend; GRFU seeking funds...

Nov 30, 2017

Prem Persaud softball bowls off on Sunday in Wakenaam

Prem Persaud softball bowls off on Sunday in...

Nov 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]