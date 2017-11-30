G/town Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…Gaza Squad defeats Sparta to leave them in danger

Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
-action returns this evening at National Cultural Centre
Gaza Squad produced a gutsy performance to first hold defending champions Sparta Boss to a goalless draw and then outlasts them 4-3 in a penalty shootout to leave the reigning title holders in a precarious position to qualify
for the Round of 16.
Appearing in the final fixture, before another impressive crowd on Tuesday night, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone champions squandered numerous chances to score and paid the ultimate price, going down in a tense penalty shootout.
It simply means that they will need to win their final round robin fixture against Channel Nine Warriors this evening to guarantee a place in the next phase.
Rising Stars then handed another former champion Back Circle a loss, drubbing them 4-1 which also left them needing a win in their final group encounter to advance.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 goals
Game-1
GTI Ballers-1 vs Albouystown-A-1
Albouystown-A won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Albouystown-A Scorer
Lennox Cort-7th
GTI Scorer
Trevon Callendar-6th
Game-2
Leopold Street-1 vs Bad-a-Yard-0
Orandel Williams-4th
Game-3
Rising Stars-4 vs Back Circle-1
Rising Stars Scorers
Daniel Ross-17th-(GG)
Rahiem Augustus-5th
Nikkel Carter-14th
Back Circle Scorer
Own Goal-9th
Game-4
Bent Street-1 vs Tucville-0
Sheldon Profit-3rd
Game-5
Queen Street Tiger Bay-0 vs Broad Street-0
Queen Street won 3-1 on penalty kicks
Game-6
North East La Penitence-1 vs New Market Street-1
North East won 3-1 on penalty kicks
North East Scorer
Alwyn Moore-7th
New Market Scorer
Orlando Ricketts-12th
Game-7
Future Stars-3 vs Alexander Village-1
Future Scorers
Jamal Cozier-8th
Akeemo Anthony-14th
Jermaine Junior-16th
Alexander Scorer
Shem Porter-15th
Game-8
Trap Squad-0 vs Albouystown-B-0
Trap Squad won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Game-9
Gaza Squad-0 vs Sparta Boss-0
Gaza won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks
Today’s fixtures are seen below:
California Square vs Stabroek Ballers-19:00hrs
Sophia Bullies vs Norton Street Ballers-19:30hrs
New Market Street vs Kingston-20:00hrs
Upsetters vs East Front Road-20:30hrs
Festival City vs North East La Penitence-21:00hrs
Ol Skool Ballers vs Gaza Squad-21:30hrs
West Front Road vs North Ruimveldt-22:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs Channel-9 Warriors-22:30hrs
Point Standings
Group-A
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Channel-9 1 1 0 2 0 +2 3
Sparta 2 1 1 2 1 +1 3
Gaza Squad 2 1 1 0 2 -2 3
Ol Skool 1 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Group-B
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold Street 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6
GTI Ballers 3 1 2 5 4 +1 3
Albouystown-A 2 1 1 1 2 -1 3
Bad-A-Yard 3 1 2 1 5 -4 3
Group-C
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Kingston 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6
New Market 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3
N/ La Penitence 2 1 1 1 3 -2 3
Festival City 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Group-D
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Rising Stars 2 2 0 5 1 +4 6
Trap Squad 2 1 1 0 1 -1 3
Back Circle 2 1 1 1 4 -3 3
Albouystown-B 2 0 2 0 0 0 0
Group-E
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
N/Ruimveldt 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6
West Front Road 2 2 0 2 0 +2 6
Smyth Street 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0
Judgement Yard 2 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Group-F
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Cali-Square 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6
Queen Street 3 2 1 1 4 -3 6
Broad Street 3 1 2 1 0 +1 3
Stab-Ballers 2 0 2 0 2 -2 0
Group-G
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Bent Street 2 2 0 3 0 +3 6
Sophia Bullies 1 1 0 2 0 +2 3
Tucville 3 1 2 1 3 -2 3
Norton Street 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0
Group-H
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Future Stars 2 2 0 9 2 +7 6
Upsetters 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Alex-Village 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0
East Front Road 1 0 1 1 6 -5 0
