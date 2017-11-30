‘Dark Horses’ Camptown seeking to arrest Police FC in Turbo final on Sunday

Former Georgetown powerhouse and Kashif and Shanghai KO champions, Camptown Football Club (CFC), based in Campbellville, will have a chance to start a long journey back to their glory days on Sunday when they battle the Guyana Police Force FC in the final of the inaugural Turbo knockout football Championship.

The CFC boys have been churning in a number of consistent, encouraging performances over the past few months which has once again led to them being in Sunday’s final and they have been harbouring thoughts of going all the way to claim their first title in a number of years.

Success on Sunday however, hinges on another solid performance from a young side that will have to bring their A-game against the red hot Lawmen.

The ‘Prodigal Son’ returns

Returning to the side and making an immediate impact is goalkeeper Richie Richards who has been a tower of strength between the uprights and has been working in tandem with the godfather of the team who is now the Coach, Troy ‘Bugs’ Prescod.

Richards had left the Campbellville based outfit for stints with Alpha United (Elite League) and SV Nissan 42 in Suriname. Camptown has been on the upward curve under the guidance of Coach Prescod; they had reached the quarter finals of the recent inaugural Corona Beer Football Tournament.

That quarter final match saw the former national player Richardson, who was filling a void in the midfield taking up custodian duties where he has made his name form junior level; rising to stardom in the same position with the Golden Jaguars as recent as 2016.

Richardson’s intervention saw them {CFC} holding Northern Rangers to a regulation time draw before losing on penalty kicks. Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Police, Richards said he is not worried about being arrested on Sunday.

He noted that despite history and records, football is played on the day and he believes that his young squad has a good chance as any for success in the Turbo Cup final. Police for their part, have reached six consecutive finals in the recent past and are showing no signs of letting up, winning more than half of those finals.

Richards, however, posited that regardless of Police’ dominance, Camptown intends to stick to their game plan and play good football.

On their journey to the Turbo championship match, CFC defeated East Demerara’s Buxton 2-0, via kicks from the penalty mark over Upper Demerara’s Silver Shattas before their semi final 1-0 triumph over West Demerara’s Pouderoyen.

Richards, who is also CFC’s Assistant Coach, said the main reason for the team’s success has been a rigorous training schedule which has moulded the unit into a positive combination.

While Richards will be the last line of defence between the uprights; the likes of Jamal Codrington (younger brother of Nigel ‘Powers’ Codrington), Wayne Sharpells, and Ozeal Small will be required to be explosive on the offensive end.

Small has been the most consistent of the trio with a hat-trick of goals so far. However, Codrington has shown the ability to produce that magic at the top. The two teams will battle for a purse of half a million dollars and the bragging rights as the inaugural Turbo Cup knockout champions.