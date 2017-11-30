Courts Linden Road Show and Light up best in years! …Manager

Courts Linden Branch Manager, Loris McLean described the Courts Road Show and “Light Up” as outstanding and “probably the best in years”.

McLean said, “What we have seen in [the] retail [section] is that people are shopping earlier. No longer are they waiting to do last minute shopping, so what happened yesterday is that a lot of persons were shopping early for Christmas. They brought Christmas just a little bit earlier.”

McLean refuted reports that the store was now empty; he exclaimed. “Those reports are false. As a matter of fact, there are lots of items in stock; there are even more that are expected for the holidays.” The Manager said that he was overwhelmed by the response.

Residents of Linden on Tuesday took the opportunity to shop early for Christmas, high in anticipation of the giveaways that were in store.

The Manager acknowledged that there were no losers as each person that made a purchase was given the opportunity to win something by spinning the wheel.

“This is our way of giving back to this community that has supported us throughout the years,” he said.

A mammoth crowd had converged at the Courts Linden Branch on Tuesday for the Annual Road Show and light up. It was described by many as the biggest ever, with more than thirty persons winning their purchases, early in the day.

Many persons took time out from their jobs to be a part of the event.

Shoppers were treated to snacks and beverages.

Later in the afternoon, other residents lined Republic Avenue and the Courts Tarmac to witness the annual “Light Up”.

The hyped crowd was well entertained by an energetic Santa and Mrs Claus and popular Cartoon characters including Spider Man, Mickey Mouse and Pocahontas, who boogied down for the appreciative crowd of adults and children.

But probably the most important part of the promotion was earlier in the day when several residents won their purchases.

Dawn Hazlewood, well known as Madame D, of 953 Phase One B Wisroc, won her purchase, a 43-inch Samsung flat screen television.

An overwhelmed and ecstatic Hazelwood said it was a dream come true! “I claimed this since last night … I prayed about it because I have a lot of expenses and I really didn’t need another one, but I needed the television. The win means that Hazelwood would not have to pay a dime for the television which is valued at $377,750 and which she had purchased but won by spinning the wheel.

Karen Rogers of Lot 21 Blue Berry Hill won all three of her purchases which amounted to some $300,000.

Rogers said,” I’m so happy, I got Christmas today from Courts .When I turned the wheel and I saw it stopped at one hundred percent I almost fainted, but thank God I didn’t I scream and of course I shed some tears.”