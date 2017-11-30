Chinese Medical Brigade donates $10 mil in equipment to LHC

The Chinese Medical Brigade recently donated approximately $10 M worth of equipment and medical supplies to the Linden Hospital Complex this week. The equipment included an anaesthesia machine, ECG machine and two ultrasound machines.

The items were handed over by the team leader of the Chinese Medical Brigade Dr. Liu Yi while Supervisor of the maternity ward Sister Jennifer Melville-Nelson received the supplies on behalf of the LHC.

Public Relations Officer, Tashana Allicock, said that the donation was very timely, as the hospital was in need of such equipment.

CEO of the hospital complex, Dr. Farouk Riyastat, said that he is elated with the equipment donation made to the institution.

Dr. Riyastat said that all the machines will be at the Mackenzie Hospital for security purposes and personnel have to be trained first in their proper use.

“There will be an ultrasound and ECG machine at the emergency unit upstairs as well, so that these would be easily accessible to the obstetrics, paediatric, maternity and male wards.

The CEO said that the hospital’s X-ray department would also be equipped with an ultrasound machine.

This, he posited, would greatly alleviate the financial burden on patients who sometimes had to pay privately to have their ultrasounds done.

He said that for now, all the machines will remain at the hospital at Mackenzie until persons are trained in their proper use at the other hospitals such as the Upper Demerara Regional Hospital.

Dr. Riyastat posited that the new equipment will complement those that were there before and so will positively impact health delivery at the LHC.

He added that the hospital is also expecting additional equipment from the Ministry of Health as those were budgeted for in 2017.