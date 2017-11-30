Berbice girls trafficking probe… Police hold confrontation between rescued teen and mother of missing teen

As the story of two teens being allegedly abducted, starved and sexually abused begins to unravel; investigators are said to have hit a brick wall.

They have a problem with the information provided by the rescued teen girl.

Commander of ‘B’ Division, Lyndon Alves, said that a confrontation was held between the teen and the missing teen’s mother. The teenager is maintaining her story that she was told by the woman what to say.

“The young lady is adamant that the woman told her what to say. The woman is denying. There are many doubts in the story being told”, Alves said.

He added that the teen is unable to point investigators in a direction and provide a location where she was being held captive by her alleged abductors. “She said she can’t remember anything; she doesn’t know where the place is.”

The Divisional head said that police are currently searching the river and checking several camps, moving as far as Manarabisi, Corentyne.

Conflicting reports

Speaking with the mother of the other missing teen, she has since denied coercing the rescued teenage girl to say anything. She also denied trying to ‘bribe’ the teen.

“The police jeep come and pick me up (Tuesday) around 5:45 and carry me to Central Police Station. They had the li’l girl there too. The girl told the police that I want to bribe her with Christmas gift and barrel clothes.

“Why would I bribe a child? I just want my daughter home. I don’t know why this girl changing her story. She telling everybody different things.

“Imagine she seh she ain’t know where Berbice River deh and that girl tell me where she went and how it had camp and so,” the woman angrily uttered.

A relative of the missing teen’s mother told Kaieteur News that she believes that the teenager and her parents are being paid by the accused to recant her story.

She opined that it seemed very strange that the teenager is now changing the details of the story. According to the relative, she received information that the teenager works with the woman she claimed abducted her.

“I was told that she works with the people because she knows the woman very well; she knows her name and so.”

Frustrated at the slow process in locating her daughter who has been missing since June, the teen’s mother expressed her disappointment at the police because investigators reportedly did not offer to take her along on the search.

“You ain’t think i gon want go amd search with them? I would be the best person fuh identify me daughter if they find she. A CID police girl ask me ‘Why i got to go?’ I fed up”.

Initial reports are that two teenage girls, ages 12 and 13 were abducted. The girls were reportedly taken without their consent by a female vendor of the New Amsterdam market.

One of teens, who has since been rescued, told Kaieteur News that the vendor took her to a village along the East Bank of Berbice where a male was waiting on his motorcycle, armed with a gun to collect her.

The individual, she later learnt, was the woman’s son.

She said she was eventually rescued approximately a month later by police and her father. The other teen, she said, could not be saved since one of the men escaped with her.

The commander, however, had questioned that part of the story. “Why would ranks rescue one and leave the other?”