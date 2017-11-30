Another ICT hub opened in East Berbice, 16 so far

Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Government through the Ministry of Public Telecommunication is continuing its relentless drive to make the country Internet-ready. It wants Internet services available to everyone. Another Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Hub was opened in Region Six, this week.
The Hub at No 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice is situated at the FACT (Family, Awareness Consciousness, Togetherness) building. It is the 16th such facility to be put into operation in the county. The first was in Corriverton. This makes it number 70 out of a planned total of 426 to be established by the Government across Guyana by 2020.
So far Hubs have been established in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine, and Ten. The other regions, which are the interior regions, are expected to be on board shortly.
As the programme continues hubs will placed strategically across the country to allow persons to access the internet and online government services.
Those in attendance were encouraged to use the service to improve themselves.
Director of Community Development and Social Management, of the National Data Management Authority, Phillip Walcott, stated that the government is working to introduce more governmental services online and soon persons will be able to apply for Birth Certificates and Passports, make Land Registry queries and access other services online.
He urged villagers to share their knowledge with others who are willing to learn, so no one gets left behind as the country moves into the digital age.
The National Data Management Authority (NDMA) which falls under MoPT is tasked with rolling out the public internet service.
Also speaking at the ceremony was Mayor of Corriverton, Hemchand Jaichand, who expressed his satisfaction that the community will now be able to benefit from the internet service. The Mayor used the opportunity to express his thanks and appreciation to the MoPT on behalf of the Council and residents of Corriverton and surrounding areas.
The last Internet Hub to open in the county was commissioned in the Kilcoy Chesney area a few weeks ago.
