Latest update November 30th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

73-year-old cattle miner killed on road

Nov 30, 2017 News 0

A 73-year-old woman was killed early yesterday while crossing her cattle on the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road. The accident happened just before 06:30 hrs.

Dead: Moodnie Persaud

The victim has been identified as Moodnie Persaud, of Lot 116 Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Her head was crushed by the back wheel of a truck, bearing registration number GLL5714. The driver has been taken onto police custody.
The police in a press release said that the woman was in the process of crossing her cattle across the road, from south to north, when she came into contact with the tray of the vehicle.
Kaieteur News was informed that the woman fell to the ground and as the vehicle continued to proceed west along the southern side of the road, her head was crushed by its rear left wheel. She died on the spot.
Investigations are ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

Terence Ali National Open Boxing C/Ships…Allicock qualifies for finals on opening night

Terence Ali National Open Boxing C/Ships…Allicock qualifies for...

Nov 30, 2017

Event concludes tonight By Sean Devers Despite a late start of an hour and 17 minutes which has now become the norm at most Events locally, Keevin Allicock and Jamal Eastman produced three rounds of...
Read More
‘Dark Horses’ Camptown seeking to arrest Police FC in Turbo final on Sunday

‘Dark Horses’ Camptown seeking to arrest...

Nov 30, 2017

GIKMAA concludes final exams of the year

GIKMAA concludes final exams of the year

Nov 30, 2017

Race of champions cancelled

Race of champions cancelled

Nov 30, 2017

Injured Heywood on the mend; GRFU seeking funds to offset huge medical bill

Injured Heywood on the mend; GRFU seeking funds...

Nov 30, 2017

Prem Persaud softball bowls off on Sunday in Wakenaam

Prem Persaud softball bowls off on Sunday in...

Nov 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]