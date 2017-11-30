73-year-old cattle miner killed on road

A 73-year-old woman was killed early yesterday while crossing her cattle on the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road. The accident happened just before 06:30 hrs.

The victim has been identified as Moodnie Persaud, of Lot 116 Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Her head was crushed by the back wheel of a truck, bearing registration number GLL5714. The driver has been taken onto police custody.

The police in a press release said that the woman was in the process of crossing her cattle across the road, from south to north, when she came into contact with the tray of the vehicle.

Kaieteur News was informed that the woman fell to the ground and as the vehicle continued to proceed west along the southern side of the road, her head was crushed by its rear left wheel. She died on the spot.

Investigations are ongoing.