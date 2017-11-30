100 more single units to be constructed in 2018

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be prioritising the construction of some 100 single elevated and flat units. This is according to the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lelon Saul.

Saul explained that based on a survey conducted, it was found that the number of persons applying for the duplexes and condominiums was less, as compared to persons applying for the single units.

“…And so, moving forward, we would want our work and plan to be driven by data. It should be evidence-based. The preference for duplexes is low among applicants…therefore, in 2018, we do not plan to build any duplexes,” Saul pointed out.

In 2018, forty units will also be constructed at Linden; 20 in West Berbice; 10 at Onderneeming Essequibo; and 20 at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara.

Additionally, Saul explained that the Ministry is currently pursuing public-private partnership agreements, which will see developers constructing housing units across the country.

“It is a work in progress…We have indicated to potential partners what should be the final price and size of the units, but at present we are still working details out in terms of infrastructure development,” he noted.

With regards to pricing of the units, he explained that in the agreement, “The private (partner) is in the business to make money and so we have asked them to come up with a price of $4.5M. However, we recognise that will not adequately address the needs of those with very low affordability and so we must find alternative solutions for those persons.”

Saul said that one authority is also exploring the possibility of constructing starter-homes out of hardwood, for low-income persons. This unit will cost approximately $1.7 million. The CEO said, however, the challenge will be to acquire quality lumber, ensuring that it is treated and has a low moisture content.

At Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, there will be in excess of 80 units that will soon be made available for applicants.

Under the administration’s Housing Solution and Beyond Programme, the CH&PA piloted two single elevated units and six duplexes at the Perseverance Housing Scheme in 2017. It also issued 2,116 land titles; regularised 322 squatters; and allotted 381 house lots.