Seized vessel not submersible, was being used to transport fuel

The vessel that police had seized last week at Annbisi River, Port Kaituma, may not have been involved in any nefarious activities. In fact, a senior police official revealed yesterday that the vessel was not even submersible.
With the capacity to operate under water, submersible vessels are usually linked to illicit operations such as drugs and gun smuggling.
“We brought the boat out and examined it, and it is not submersible,” the official said.
“The boat was being used to transport fuel.”
Police had detained a Guyanese and Venezuelan after finding the vessel in a creek.
The vessel is about 25 metres long, 2.7 metres in width and 2.8 metres in depth.
At the time of the discovery, the Guyanese national, who is a welder, was effecting repairs on it, on the bank of the creek where it had been brought up.
A team of investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters with assistance from the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guards were deployed to the location to examine the vessel.
In 2014, several persons were questioned by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) after the discovery of a blue Self-Propelled Semi-Submersible vessel at a camp site in Waini River, North West District, Region One. The 63-foot, 18-tonne vessel was found after an intelligence-led operation by CANU and the Guyana Defence Force.
The then Ministry of Home Affairs had contended that the vessel was built to transport tonnes of cocaine. It was the first time that such a vessel had been found in Guyana.
