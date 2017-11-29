Rose Hall Jammers looking stamp authority during Mecca IV

The lone team from the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) that will be contesting in the 10 team National Club Championship which is being dubbed “Road to Mecca IV” is Rose Hall Jammers. According to head coach of the Corentyne team, Vibert Garrett, “Rose Hall Jammers are looking to stamp their authority on the competition and show that not only Georgetown and Linden teams can be competitive in local basketball.”

Rose Hall will be looking at their three top players Michael King (Shooting Guard), Mickel Lewis (Small Forward) and Roy Bourne (Point Guard), who all came through the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) programme, to take them to club championship top honours.

In addition, during the exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, Garrett who is also the President of BABA, explained that the confidence among the squad is high and the players would’ve had a good look at some of the top teams in Mecca IV after they would’ve competed with them during the People’s National Congress (PNC) Day of sports last month in Linden. Garrett further posited that he believes his team’s skill level is the same as the others, including reigning champions Bounty Colts and he’s optimistic about a title berth.

The ten clubs that will go head to head in Road to Mecca IV are Dyna’s Ravens, Amelia Ward Jets, Half Mile Bulls, Rose Hall Jammers, Victory Valley Royals, Retrieve Raiders, Pacesetters, Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Bounty Colts. These clubs will be divided into two groups with round robin action that will allow the top two teams from each group to advance to the semi finals.

The winning club will pocket $600,000, 2nd place $400,000, 3rd $200,000 with cash prizes for the Most Valuable Player and other novelty awards. Entrance fee for the round robin stage is free while patrons will be charged $500 during the knockouts. In addition, cheerleaders will be on show each game night.