Race of champions horse race meet to produce major fireworks

The Rising Sun Turf Club will come alive on Sunday December 3 from 1:00pm when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee stages their Race of Champions horserace Meet. Much fireworks is promised and fans are in for a treat.

Princess She’s Not, once known as the fastest USA bred filly in Guyana, returns to track for the battle of Race of Champions against Storm Bird, Just Call Me Bass and the undefeated champion in Guyana, Vera’s Finally. Owner Mr. Sheriff kept his interview very short saying that, “The Princess is returning to retrieve her crown again.”

Just Call Me Bass returned with a massive win Sunday last at Port Mourant, 26th November. Setting some decent friction on the track for the last 400M Trainer T. Jagdeo says his “horse is fitter than ever at the moment and is going to be at the Race of Champions this Sunday.” He also said that the distance of 1200M rather than the last run at rising Sun Turf Club which was 1600M will be a better distance for his horse this time around.

Storm Bird won by 10 clear lengths on Sunday last at Port Mourant Turf Club, blowing away the 1200M H1 and lower race with an amazing finishing time of 1:10 flat, breaking her own record of 1:11.5. It’s been over 7 years fans have seen a 1:10 at Port Mourant in Guyana. Same distance, different tracks, can she do it again? Many say that she will earn the crown this Sunday in the feature event. It’s yet to be seen.

Millions of dollars are at stake in the races and a look at the list of events show attractive prizes for all the categories.

The main event is the C-Class & Lower 1200M race for a $1,000,000 purse. The second prize is $500,000, third $ 250,000, fourth $125,000 and fifth $62,500.

The other races listed on the programme are: F Class & Lower/ E -Class non-earners of 2017 covering 1200M with a first prize of $400,000 on offer, while the other top two positions will claim $200,000 and $100,000 rewards respectively. H1 & Lower will gallop over 1200M for $300,000, $150,000 and $75,000 for the top finishers.

The 3Yrs Old Guyana Bred & Open to H class horses who have not earned in their last 2 starts & I1 &Lower horses also collide over 1200M with the top three collecting $250,000, $125,000 and $62,500 respectively.

2Yrs Old Guyana Bred & J3 who have not earned in their last 2 starts will run for 1200M with the reward being $240,000 for the winner, $120,000 for second and $60,000 for third place.

The K-Class 1200M race carries a $230,000 purse, with $115,000 and $57,500 for the other top finishers.

The L & Lower 1200M event have $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 at stake for the top three, while the L-Class non-earners since Guyana Cup 2017 will also run over 1200M for $175,000, $87,500 and $43,750 prizes.

The Jumbo-Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee reserves the right to cancel / reframe any race mentioned. In the event that there are less than five (5) horses entered for any race, the Organizing Committee reserves the right to cancel or reframe the said event or reduce the prize money on race day after notifying the horse owners.

Five (5) horses to start or no third prize will be paid.

Seven (7) horses to start or no fourth prize will be paid.

Twelve (12) horses to start or no fifth prize will be paid.

All races are run under the rules of The Guyana Horse Racing Authority, but also needs to meet all requirement of the Jumbo-Jet thoroughbred racing committee.

Horses are subject for reclassification pending the results of any race meeting prior to this one.

Entries closed last Saturday, 25th November. Horse owners will pay an extra fee for any late entries.

Information can be accessed by calling:

Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063, 608-9063, 232-0633

Alan Podmore: 232-9115

Rajin (LION): 608-4050

Nikita Ross: 662-4668