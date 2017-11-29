Latest update November 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Phillips and Springer Weightlifting Championship – Barbados …Guyanese snare 3 gold, 1 silver & 2 bronze; Krystol Chanderban is best female

Nov 29, 2017 Sports 0

Krystol Chanderban competing in the 58kg class (Junior Female) and Deion Nurse who competed in the Masters category were declared Best Overall Lifters in their respective categories at the just concluded 2nd Phillips and Springer Weightlifting Championship in Barbados which attracted three countries, November 22-26 at the St George Secondary.

The successful Guyanese weightlifters following their exploits in Barbados

Overall, the Guyanese athletes racked in three gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals with Chanderband claiming gold with an overall total of 11kgs to win ahead of Zagora Callender (106kgs) and Barbadian Paige Proverbs who managed 73kgs.
Also golden was Matthew Assing who won the 69kg category with a total of 182kgs; Shaun Bristol had to settle for the silver with a total of 162kgs, while the bronze went to Colin McKoy who accumulated 150kgs.
The other gold medal achieved by Guyana came from Dillon Mahadeo who competed in the 94kg class which he won with a total of 240kgs. Former Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) Secretary, Deion Nurse with a total of 187kgs took the bronze medal in the 85kg category.
The silver went to Altmark Applewhite of Barbados (257kgs) while the gold was taken by another Bajan, Brian Best with a total of 275kgs.
According to a GAWA press release, the team was able to make Guyana proud despite the challenges it encountered in getting to the Land of the ‘Flying Fish’.
Apart from the seven Guyanese athletes that competed, the other country participating was the Cook Islands, represented by female athlete, Louisa Peters in the 69kg category.
Competing at the same championships in 2016, Guyana won three gold medals in the master’s class along with a gold, two silver and a similar amount of bronze medals in the open class.

