Mix Up win New Amsterdam Town Week Domino competition

Nov 29, 2017

The Mix Up Domino team put aside their differences and quickly jelled together to win the one day Domino competition organised by the New Amsterdam Town Council as part of its Town Week Celebrations.

The winning Mix Up Team with ASP Roberts and Inspector Parris
at left and DDL Vijai Etwaroo at Right.

The team which is made up of players from in the New Amsterdam Constabulary and members of the community was a class above the rest as the easily gained championship honours.
The one day competition which was played at the New Amsterdam Town Hall was sponsored by Demerara Distillers Limited.
Mix Up played smoothly to end on a runaway 87 games to whip Players who did not play well and ended on 75 games as Terminator got extinguished, ending in the cellar with 74 games.
Survival could not survive the heat and was knocked out earlier. Woman Inspector Buma Parris took charge early as she led form in front with 17 games for Mix Up.
The event which was coordinated by Assistant Superintendent Charles Roberts saw Mix Up walking away with the winning DDL trophy and cash Incentives along with a number of bottles of Five Years Old Rum.  The other teams along with the outstanding players were also adequately rewarded. The presentation was done by DDL Berbice Supervisor Vijai Etwaroo.
(Samuel Whyte)

