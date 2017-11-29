Int’l Companies dominate bids to supply forensic equipment

Securing hundreds of millions in bids yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) from several international companies was the Ministry of Public Security. These bids were obtained for the procurement of forensic equipment. Six bids were received for this project from four overseas-based and two local companies.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Sector Development Unit (ASDU) received expressions of interest and requests of proposals for the construction of a public bridge over rehabilitated Cunha, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara. Expressions were also received for the rehabilitation of a sluice outlet on the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) and for the rehabilitation of a sluice at the outlet of the Cunha Canal, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

This project received three expressions of interest.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications for the development of the Social Assistance Benefits Information System (SABIS) also received bids.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Department obtained two bids for the provision of security services in 2018.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated (HECI) saw three bids for the supply and delivery of electrical materials for the Lethem Power Company Inc.

Eleven bids were obtained by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for the rehabilitation of the De Winkle Building (Public Service Commission), Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Receiving bids as well was the Ministry of Agriculture in three different lots for; Lot 1 -the provision of security services at its head office in 2018 and Lot 2- the provision of security services for 2018 at the Hydrometrical Service, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Receiving bids for two projects was the Ministry of Public Health. This Ministry secured bids firstly for the supply and delivery of consumables.

The Ministry of Public Health also received bids for the supply and delivery of medical supplies.

Meanwhile the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) secured tenders for four projects. Three of these projects were all for the supply and delivery of vehicles, as seen below:

The first project that received tenders by the GPHC was for the supply and delivery of a 15-seater minibus. This project saw two bidders.

The Georgetown Public Hospital also received bids for the supply of a double cab Pickup.

The last bid that was received by GPHC was for the supply of an open back canter truck with lift.

GPHC also obtained three bids for the procurement of thoracic, neurosurgery and othorhinolaryngology (ENT) Surgical Equipment 2017.

Receiving bids for four projects yesterday was the Guyana Revenue Authority. The first project was for the supply and delivery of air conditioning units. The remaining three bids were for construction of living quarters in Regions Six and Two.

The Guyana Revenue Authority received bids also for the construction of living quarters in Number two, Corriverton, Berbice, Region Six.

For the construction of living quarters, Number two, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six the Guyana Revenue Authority also received bids.

The last project that obtained bids by GRA was for the construction of living quarters, Number two in Anna Regina, Essequibo, Region Two. This project received 11 bids.

Receiving tenders for five different projects was the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region Eight. The first project was for the procurement of security services. The remaining projects were for the construction of heavy duty bridges.

The first bid that was received by the Region Eight, Regional Democratic Council, for construction of a heavy duty, GH timber bridge was in Yawong.

The RDC of Region Eight further secured nine bids for the construction of a heavy duty, GH timber bridge in Kawa.

More bids were received by the Region Eight, RDC for the construction of a heavy duty, GH timber bridge in Tuseneng.

The last project that obtained bids by the Region Eight, RDC, was for the construction of a heavy duty, GH timber bridge, Maiparu.

The Ministry of Social Protection received bids for six rehabilitation and construction projects. The first project was for the rehabilitation of plumbing systems at the Palms (Blocks A, B and C and stores), Brickdam, Georgetown.

Receiving bids also was the Ministry of Social Protection for the rehabilitation of the Palms, Block ‘C’ Wards six, seven and eight Brickdam, Georgetown.

The Social Protection Ministry also received bids for the rehabilitation of the Palms, Block ‘B’, Wards 4 and five Brickdam, Georgetown.

Bids were also obtained for the construction of reinforced concrete drains in the compound of the Palms on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Further, bids were secured by the Ministry of Social Protection for the rehabilitation of the Palms, Block ‘A’, Geriatric home.

The final project that received bids by the Ministry of Social Protection was for the rehabilitation of the Child Care and Protection Secretariat, Princes and Smyth Streets, Georgetown. This project had seven bids.