Hubbard guides Zeeburg B to victory over MMZ A

Nov 29, 2017 Sports 0

A fine all-round performance from Malcolm Hubbard guided host Zeeburg B to a nine-wicket victory over Met-en-Meer Zorg B when play in the West Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued on Sunday last.

Met-en-Meer Zorg opted to bat and were bowled out for 103 in 25 overs with Vinod Ramkumar scoring 20 and Natau Chattergoon 15; Raylex Payne claimed 3-18, Mark Jeffers 3-19, Yetesh Dhanpaul 2-19 and Malcolm Hubbard 2-22.
Zeeburg B responded with 105-1 in 11.3 overs. Hubbard struck an unbeaten 55 while Ronaldo Renee made 26 and Amrit Rai 26 not out. Reyaz Khan had 1-26.
On Saturday at the said venue, Zeeburg U19 beat Met-en-Meer Zorg U19 in the WDCA U19 50-over tournament. Met-en-Meer Zorg U19 batted first and were bowled out for 70 in 14 overs. Joshua Reddy made 23; Andre Seepersaud claimed 2-7, Ushardeva Balgobin 2-9 and Shafeek Deonarine 2-23.
Zeeburg U19 responded with 74-4 in 25 overs. Deonarine made 24 and Rajesh Rampersaud 16. Reyaz Khan claimed 3-33 and Joshua Reddy 2-20.

