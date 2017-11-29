11-year-old five months pregnant

The life of an 11-year-old girl is currently hanging in the balance after it was discovered that she was found to be five months pregnant.

According to information obtained by this newspaper, the child, who turned 11 in October, was sexually assaulted, and her situation became a source of concern for the Child Protection Agency, (CPA) after it was reported.

The matter is currently under investigation by the CPA. The reports outlined that the child who is said to be of mixed ethnicity, once shared a home with her parents and 18-year-old brother on the Linden /Soesdyke Highway.

“At the time of the alleged assault, she was only 10. She was living with her parents and her mother claimed that she does not know how it could have happened, because her daughter doesn’t go anywhere, only to school and the shop,” a source close to the investigation said.

The 11-year-old has since been taken into custody by the CPA.

“Right now all she does is cry. She says that she does not want the baby and she wants to go back to school,” a source told this publication.

The girl has since been examined by doctors who noted that because of her age, the pregnancy is extremely risky.

Kaieteur News understands that doctors are concerned that the girl’s body has not yet developed to be able pull through a normal delivery.