Latest update November 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

11-year-old five months pregnant

Nov 29, 2017 News 0

 

The life of an 11-year-old girl is currently hanging in the balance after it was discovered that she was found to be five months pregnant.
According to information obtained by this newspaper, the child, who turned 11 in October, was sexually assaulted, and her situation became a source of concern for the Child Protection Agency, (CPA) after it was reported.
The matter is currently under investigation by the CPA. The reports outlined that the child who is said to be of mixed ethnicity, once shared a home with her parents and 18-year-old brother on the Linden /Soesdyke Highway.
“At the time of the alleged assault, she was only 10. She was living with her parents and her mother claimed that she does not know how it could have happened, because her daughter doesn’t go anywhere, only to school and the shop,” a source close to the investigation said.
The 11-year-old has since been taken into custody by the CPA.
“Right now all she does is cry. She says that she does not want the baby and she wants to go back to school,” a source told this publication.
The girl has since been examined by doctors who noted that because of her age, the pregnancy is extremely risky.
Kaieteur News understands that doctors are concerned that the girl’s body has not yet developed to be able pull through a normal delivery.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA …Agricola, Friendship, Diamond United & Mocha to tangle as zone ends on Friday

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA...

Nov 29, 2017

The inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League /East Bank Football Association leg is anticipated to end on Friday afternoon following the final two...
Read More
Race of champions horse race meet to produce major fireworks

Race of champions horse race meet to produce...

Nov 29, 2017

Phillips and Springer Weightlifting Championship – Barbados …Guyanese snare 3 gold, 1 silver & 2 bronze; Krystol Chanderban is best female

Phillips and Springer Weightlifting Championship...

Nov 29, 2017

Mix Up win New Amsterdam Town Week Domino competition

Mix Up win New Amsterdam Town Week Domino...

Nov 29, 2017

National Schools’ Track and Field Championships…Defending champions on top after day 2

National Schools’ Track and Field...

Nov 29, 2017

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Chase Academy, Number 8 and Patentia register conclusive victories

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Chase Academy, Number 8 and...

Nov 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]