GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank FA …Agricola, Friendship, Diamond United & Mocha to tangle as zone ends on Friday

The inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League /East Bank Football Association leg is anticipated to end on Friday afternoon following the final two matches of the two-round competition which commenced in June 2016.

The first round ended in November 2016 with the second round commencing this year and was scheduled to end months earlier but due to prolonged rainfall which affected all the nine playing associations, will now conclude this Friday.

From 10:00hrs at the Grove Playfield, Agricola Red Triangle currently in sixth place will be aiming to defeat Friendship (8th) to end ahead of Herstelling Raiders FC. Diamond United and Mocha Champs will play the final match of the league with Diamond already assured of the fourth place.

However, bottom of the table Mocha Champs will hope to topple Diamond in their quest to finish ahead of Friendship on the points table.

Grove High Tech have won the league ending as the only unbeaten club after 16 matches apiece, racking up 48 points winning comfortably ahead of Highway United formerly Circuit Ville Jaguars which has ended with 34 points in their debut season as an affiliate of the East Bank FA.

Highway United had ended the first round just behind fellow Linden Soesdyke Highway based Kuru Kururu Warriors on goal difference having been locked on 16 points each. However, the Yarrowkabra based team put in a better second round notching up six wins compared to the Warriors’ five to edge them to the runner up position.

The two rounds of competition brought to the fore a number of talented players as this inaugural league afforded all the clubs the opportunity to play consistently over an extended period of time.

Representatives of the sponsors, National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) are expected to be on hand on Friday to assist with the distribution of the trophies and medals to the top four teams which are being reminded to ensure their teams are present at the Grove Playfield.

Points Table with two matches to play:

Pos. Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

1. Grove Hi Tech 16 16 0 0 45 5 +40 48

2. Highway United 16 11 4 1 33 25 +8 34

3. KK Warriors 16 10 4 2 36 20 +16 32

4. Diamond United 15 7 7 1 18 29 -11 22

5. Herstelling Raiders 16 6 8 2 25 43 -18 20

6. Agricola 15 6 9 0 19 26 -7 18

7. Soesdyke 16 5 11 0 21 24 -3 15

8. Friendship 15 3 11 1 10 28 -18 10

9. Mocha Champs 15 3 11 1 7 22 -15 10