GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…Chase Academy, Number 8 and Patentia register conclusive victories

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sports Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued recently with matches being played in Georgetown, West Berbice and West Bank Demerara.

At the Belle Vue ground, Patentia won the toss and batted first, scoring 184 for 5 in 20 overs. Wasim Rahaman scored 70 not out and Andy Persaud 42. Bowling for Goed Fortuin, Sherwin Gravesande grabbed 2 for 20 and Vickraj Harris 1 for 41.

In reply, Goed Fortune could only manage 70 runs before being bowled out in 14 overs. Satwesh Persaud was the only batsman to reach double figures with a delightful 39. The successful bowlers for Patentia Secondary were Samuel Ramlochan 3 for 15, Rahaman 2 for 7 and Satesh Basdeo 2 for 20. Patentia won by 114 runs.

Over at Woodley Park, Woodley Park opted to bat and were bundled out for 107 off 24 of their allotted 30 overs. Vishular Adin made 28, Tony Dalane 17 and Hamchan Ragabeer 11. Daniel (only name given) grabbed 4 for 7, Lakeram Budhram 3 for 25 and Rajiv Doodal 2 for 13.

In response, Number Eight Secondary reached the victory target without lost. Openers Wazim Inchar and Nigel Deodat scored 49 not out. Number Eight Secondary won by 10 wickets.

At the GNIC ground, Chase Academy batted first and amassed a mammoth 295 off their allotted 30 overs. Chameshwar Permaul slammed 88, Orlando Giddings 66, Garrick Persaud 65 and Dwain Dick 40.

In reply, St. Roses were shittled for 10 runs. Sachin Singh took 5 wickets for 6 runs and Dwain Dick 4 wickets for 2 runs. Chase Academy won by 285 runs.

At the Zeeburg ground, Zeeburg Secondary won the toss and batted, scoring 148-6 in their allotted 30 overs with Andre Seepersaud scoring 81. Tejenon Singh took 2 for 19 and Richardo Panaram 2 for 44.

In reply Stewartville Secondary were sent packing for 79 in 17.4 overs. Alex Ali made 25 and Tagnarine Harriram 16. Andre Seepersaud and Breton Alicock took four wickets each. Zeeburg won by 69 runs.

In another match played at the Zeeburg ground, Uitvlugt won the toss and batted but only manage 76 all out in 25.3 overs. Joshua Reddy made 19 and Robin Mangra 18. Bowling for Leonora, Jason Holder took 3 for 8, Jason Payne 2 for 10 and Nocolai Jacobus 2 for 20.

In reply Leonora made 77-7 in 22 overs. Thaddeus Corell top made an unbeaten 22; Lallchand Seeram and Joshua Reddy took two wickets each. Leonora Secondary won by three wickets.

At the Ogle ground, Queen’s College won the toss and decided to field first. This decision proved worthwhile, as they dismissed School of the Nations for 81 off just 22.1 overs. Dominic Roberts got 16. Bowling for Queens College, Nathan Suknandan, Amos Sarwan, Jayden Alves and Gary Ross each took two wickets.

In reply Queen’s College batted cautiously, reaching their victory target off 20 overs, ending on 82 for 3. Idris Allen made 22, while Nathan Suknandan stroked an unbeaten 22. Ashish Shivraj and Bheem Hardya took one wicket each. Queen’s College won the match by seven wickets.

Over at the GNIC ground, St. John’s won the toss and elected to bowl first. St. Stanislaus managed 130 for 6 in the allotted 18 overs. Surendra Kaneez hit 41 and Dhasham Samaroo 28. Bowling for St. John’s College Odida Douglas and Amunika Hales each took one wicket apiece.

In reply, St John’s College could only manage 63 all out in 12 overs. Odida Douglas stroked 34 not out. Bowling for St. Stanislaus, Surendra Kaneez grabbed 3 for 6, Daniel Persaud 3 for 14, and Jafar Pindar 3 for 18. St. Stanislaus College won by 67 runs.