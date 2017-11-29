Bring back de money or else, one week President tell nation

Latest update November 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Nov 29, 2017
Thiefing has become a way of life. Jagdeo mek it suh. Dem boys ain’t saying thiefing never use to happen before. Everybody know that. But before Jagdeo, that scamp, people use to thief wid dem fingers.
Jagdeo come and raise de stake and dem boys ain’t talking ‘bout beef steak. Dem talking ‘bout from finger to de thief man whole body. He dive inside de whole barrel/treasury.
De coalition seh it woulda go in and deal wid all dem old thieves. Two and a half years done fuh dem in office and not even two and a quarter man end up in prison or mek to payback wha dem run off wid.
De new man in Zimbabwe ain’t even done a week and he tell all who thief that if dem know wha good fuh demself, dem family plus dem cat and dawg, dem better bring back every cent.
He tell dem he granting dem amnesty, tek it and don’t mek de long arm of de law ketch up wid dem suh dem can jail dem or hang dem.
Just yesterday a big army general didn’t wait fuh de full arm of de law to ketch him. Is only de fingertip of de law ketch him in corruption and he commit suicide.
De police only notify dem how dem want to question him in connection wid some corrupt transaction. Before day clean and de sun coulda come up, ee wife find ee dangling in de bedroom from de ceiling.
Karma is a bitch. Dem boys always believe in Karma. You will never understand de damage you did to someone until de same thing is done to you.
Nuff people do bad things to people. Luncheon knock off people and he didn’t care if dem eat de next day. Jordan who is de now finance minister knock off a man wrongfully and then tell people de man can go to court if he think dem wrang.
Rohee knock off nuff diplomats and didn’t even pay some of dem passage to come back home. As fuh Jagdeo, don’t talk. He is de wuss of dem all. And fuh See-all karma ketching up him already.
Talk half and dem boys waiting fuh see karma ketch up wid de rest.
